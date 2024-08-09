2024 NASCAR Cup at Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Kyle Larson was victorious in the Brickyard 400, solidifying his place atop the regular season championship standings.

However, his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott is 10pts back with Tyler Reddick just 15pts behind.

NASCAR is back on a short track this Sunday, heading to Richmond Raceway. Chris Buescher is the defending winner of the event while Denny Hamlin is the most recent winner at Richmond, taking the checkered flag in the spring race.

The Olympic break has had no shortage of news. 23XI Racing announced Juan Pablo Montoya as the driver of its third entry at Watkins Glen, while the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil revealed its attentions to try and host the NASCAR Clash in 2026.

Michael McDowell's current crew chief, Travis Peterson, will follow him to Spire Motorsports next year. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell will be without his normal crew chief Adam Stevens after suffering a double knee injury during vacation. TRD president David Wilson announced his intentions to retire at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Spire Motorsports will be parting ways with Corey LaJoie at the end of the year, aiming for a "clean slate." No replacement driver has been announced. Most recently, Legacy Motor Club made some internal changes including a new director of competition.

What is the NASCAR at Richmond schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, August 10

2:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - NBC Sports Streaming

5:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - NBC Sports Streaming

7:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (250 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, August 11

6:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race at IMS (400 laps) - USA NETWORK

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond?

Date: Sunday, August 11

Sunday, August 11 TV show start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (75-75-250) - 400 laps

(75-75-250) - 400 laps TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway?

There are 37 entries with one open entry. Parker Retzlaff will make his Cup debut in the No. 66 MBM Motorsports entry. Ty Dillon is back in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet while Riley Herbst makes another start in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford.