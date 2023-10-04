2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule revealed

The year will begin with the pre-season exhibition race at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the third consecutive year, which will be 4 February at 8 p.m. EST. on FOX. The NASCAR Mexico Series will join the event, competing just before the Cup Series race.

You'll immediately notice some changes to the schedule once you look beyond the Daytona 500. There will be two drafting tracks back-to-back to open the 2024 championship with Atlanta Motor Speedway slated as the second race of the year. Auto Club Speedway has officially been removed, as expected.

As previously announced, Bristol Dirt is gone and the spring race has returned to the concrete. However, it will no longer take place on Easter Sunday — that date will now go to Richmond Raceway. The race will be at 7 p.m. EST. on FOX.

Texas Motor Speedway has been removed from the playoffs. It previously opened the Round of 12 but in 2024, it will be the ninth race of the season on 14 April.

North Wilkesboro Speedway will get a repave before it hosts the All-Star Race for a second consecutive year on 19 May at 8 p.m. EST on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa Speedway is the only new track joining the schedule. As announced earlier this week, the first Cup Series race in the state of Iowa since 1953 will take place on 16 June.

The Chicago Street Course will be back for the second consecutive year, taking place on 7 July at 4:30 p.m. EST. on NBC.

NASCAR's highly anticipated return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval marks the final race before the summer break. Following the Brickyard 400 on 21 July at 2:30 p.m. EST on NBC, NASCAR will take two weeks off due to the Olympics and return with another primetime Richmond race on 11 August.

The next batch of races is where some of the biggest changes occur. Daytona International Speedway will not be hosting the regular season finale. The Southern 500 at Darlington, which had previously been the first race in the playoffs, will now serve as the regular season finale. The Labor Day Weekend race will have its usual time slot of 6 p.m. EST with USA Network broadcasting the event. Daytona hasn't moved far, now the week before Darlington.

The opening round of the playoffs will have a very different look with the addition of Atlanta now the very first race. There will be two drafting tracks in the playoffs as it joins Talladega. Watkins Glen International will make it two road courses as well, joining the Charlotte Roval in the playoffs for the first time and immediately following Atlanta in the Round of 16.

Kansas Speedway will take Texas' place as the opening race of the Round of 12, with the six races that conclude the season remaining unchanged.

Phoenix Raceway will again host the Championship 4 finale, which it has done since 2020. The finale will take place on Sunday, 10 November at 3 p.m. EST. on NBC.

“NASCAR is committed to delivering an annual schedule that continues to be bold and dynamic across all three national series while maintaining the famed destinations that our fans love,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2024 NASCAR National Series schedules strike a great balance between visiting many of our traditional tracks that continue to put on a great show, and newer locations like our first Cup race in Iowa and our highly anticipated return to the streets of Chicago that create ‘bucket list’ moments and attract new fans to America’s leading motorsport.”

Complete 2024 NASCAR Cup Schedule

Race # Track Date -- [Pre-Season Exhibition Race] L.A. Memorial Coliseum 4 February -- [Qualifying Duels at Daytona] Daytona International Speedway 15 February 1 [Daytona 500] Daytona International Speedway 18 February 2 Atlanta Motor Speedway 25 February 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3 March 4 Phoenix Raceway 10 March 5 Bristol Motor Speedway 17 March 6 Circuit of the Americas 24 March 7 Richmond Raceway 31 March 8 Martinsville Speedway 7 April 9 Texas Motor Speedway 14 April 10 Talladega Superspeedway 21 April 11 Dover Motor Speedway 28 April 12 Kansas Speedway 5 May 13 Darlington Raceway 12 May -- [All-Star Race] North Wilkesboro Speedway 19 May 14 [Coca Cola 600] Charlotte Motor Speedway 26 May 15 WWT Raceway [Gateway] 2 June 16 Sonoma Raceway 9 June 17 Iowa Speedway 16 June 18 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 23 June 19 Nashville Superspeedway 30 June 20 Chicago Street Race 7 July 21 Pocono Raceway 14 July 22 [Brickyard 400] Indianapolis Motor Speedway 21 July -Olympic Break- -Olympic Break- -Olympic Break- -Olympic Break- -Olympic Break- -Olympic Break- 23 Richmond Raceway 11 August 24 Michigan International Speedway 18 August 25 Daytona International Speedway 24 August 26 [Southern 500 & Regular Season Finale] Darlington Raceway 1 September 27 [Round of 16] Atlanta Motor Speedway 8 September 28 [Round of 16] Watkins Glen International 15 September 29 [Round of 16 Elimination Race] Bristol Motor Speedway 21 September 30 [Round of 12] Kansas Speedway 29 September 31 [Round of 12] Talladega Superspeedway 6 October 32 [Round of 12 Elimination Race] Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval 13 October 33 [Round of 8] Las Vegas Motor Speedway 20 October 34 [Round of 8] Homestead-Miami Speedway 27 October 35 [Round of 8 Elimination Race] Martinsville Speedway 3 November 36 [Championship 4 title-decider] Phoenix Raceway 10 November

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Date Race / Track Network Start Time (ET) Radio Saturday, February 17 Daytona International Speedway FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, February 24 Atlanta Motor Speedway FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 2 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 9 Phoenix Raceway FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 23 COTA FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 30 Richmond Raceway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 6 Martinsville Speedway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 13 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 1:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 20 Talladega Superspeedway FOX 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 27 Dover Motor Speedway FS1 1:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 11 Darlington Raceway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 25 Charlotte Motor Speedway FOX 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 1 Portland International Raceway FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 8 Sonoma Raceway FS1 8:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 15 Iowa Speedway USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 22 New Hampshire Motor Speedway USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 29 Nashville Superspeedway USA 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 6 Chicago Street Race NBC 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 13 Pocono Raceway USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 20 Indianapolis Motor Speedway USA 3:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Saturday, August 17 Michigan International Speedway USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, August 23 Daytona International Speedway USA 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 31 Darlington Raceway USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 7 Atlanta Motor Speedway USA 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 14 Watkins Glen International USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, September 20 Bristol Motor Speedway USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 28 Kansas Speedway USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 5 Talladega Superspeedway NBC 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 12 Charlotte Roval USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 19 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBC 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 26 Homestead-Miami Speedway NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, November 2 Martinsville Speedway USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, November 9 Phoenix Raceway USA 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM 2024 NASCAR Truck Series Schedule

Date Race / Track Network Start Time (ET) Radio Friday, February 16 Daytona International Speedway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, February 24 Atlanta Motor Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, March 1 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 16 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 23 COTA FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, April 5 Martinsville Speedway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, April 12 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 4 Kansas Speedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 10 Darlington Raceway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 18 North Wilkesboro Speedway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 1 World Wide Technology Raceway FOX 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, June 28 Nashville Superspeedway FS1 TBD MRN/SiriusXM Friday, July 12 Pocono Raceway FS1 5:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, July 19 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 10 Richmond Raceway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 25 Milwaukee Mile Speedway FS1 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, September 19 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, September 27 Kansas Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, October 4 Talladega Superspeedway FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 26 Homestead-Miami Speedway FS1 Noon MRN/SiriusXM Friday, November 1 Martinsville Speedway FS1 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, November 8 Phoenix Raceway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM