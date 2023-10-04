2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule revealed
After several delays, NASCAR has finally released the 2024 Cup Series schedule.
The year will begin with the pre-season exhibition race at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the third consecutive year, which will be 4 February at 8 p.m. EST. on FOX. The NASCAR Mexico Series will join the event, competing just before the Cup Series race.
You'll immediately notice some changes to the schedule once you look beyond the Daytona 500. There will be two drafting tracks back-to-back to open the 2024 championship with Atlanta Motor Speedway slated as the second race of the year. Auto Club Speedway has officially been removed, as expected.
As previously announced, Bristol Dirt is gone and the spring race has returned to the concrete. However, it will no longer take place on Easter Sunday — that date will now go to Richmond Raceway. The race will be at 7 p.m. EST. on FOX.
Texas Motor Speedway has been removed from the playoffs. It previously opened the Round of 12 but in 2024, it will be the ninth race of the season on 14 April.
North Wilkesboro Speedway will get a repave before it hosts the All-Star Race for a second consecutive year on 19 May at 8 p.m. EST on Fox Sports 1.
Iowa Speedway is the only new track joining the schedule. As announced earlier this week, the first Cup Series race in the state of Iowa since 1953 will take place on 16 June.
The Chicago Street Course will be back for the second consecutive year, taking place on 7 July at 4:30 p.m. EST. on NBC.
NASCAR's highly anticipated return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval marks the final race before the summer break. Following the Brickyard 400 on 21 July at 2:30 p.m. EST on NBC, NASCAR will take two weeks off due to the Olympics and return with another primetime Richmond race on 11 August.
The next batch of races is where some of the biggest changes occur. Daytona International Speedway will not be hosting the regular season finale. The Southern 500 at Darlington, which had previously been the first race in the playoffs, will now serve as the regular season finale. The Labor Day Weekend race will have its usual time slot of 6 p.m. EST with USA Network broadcasting the event. Daytona hasn't moved far, now the week before Darlington.
The opening round of the playoffs will have a very different look with the addition of Atlanta now the very first race. There will be two drafting tracks in the playoffs as it joins Talladega. Watkins Glen International will make it two road courses as well, joining the Charlotte Roval in the playoffs for the first time and immediately following Atlanta in the Round of 16.
Kansas Speedway will take Texas' place as the opening race of the Round of 12, with the six races that conclude the season remaining unchanged.
Phoenix Raceway will again host the Championship 4 finale, which it has done since 2020. The finale will take place on Sunday, 10 November at 3 p.m. EST. on NBC.
“NASCAR is committed to delivering an annual schedule that continues to be bold and dynamic across all three national series while maintaining the famed destinations that our fans love,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2024 NASCAR National Series schedules strike a great balance between visiting many of our traditional tracks that continue to put on a great show, and newer locations like our first Cup race in Iowa and our highly anticipated return to the streets of Chicago that create ‘bucket list’ moments and attract new fans to America’s leading motorsport.”
Complete 2024 NASCAR Cup Schedule
|Race #
|Track
|Date
|-- [Pre-Season Exhibition Race]
|L.A. Memorial Coliseum
|4 February
|-- [Qualifying Duels at Daytona]
|Daytona International Speedway
|15 February
|1 [Daytona 500]
|Daytona International Speedway
|18 February
|2
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|25 February
|3
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|3 March
|4
|Phoenix Raceway
|10 March
|5
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|17 March
|6
|Circuit of the Americas
|24 March
|7
|Richmond Raceway
|31 March
|8
|Martinsville Speedway
|7 April
|9
|Texas Motor Speedway
|14 April
|10
|Talladega Superspeedway
|21 April
|11
|Dover Motor Speedway
|28 April
|12
|Kansas Speedway
|5 May
|13
|Darlington Raceway
|12 May
|-- [All-Star Race]
|North Wilkesboro Speedway
|19 May
|14 [Coca Cola 600]
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|26 May
|15
|WWT Raceway [Gateway]
|2 June
|16
|Sonoma Raceway
|9 June
|17
|Iowa Speedway
|16 June
|18
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|23 June
|19
|Nashville Superspeedway
|30 June
|20
|Chicago Street Race
|7 July
|21
|Pocono Raceway
|14 July
|22 [Brickyard 400]
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|21 July
|-Olympic Break-
|-Olympic Break-
|-Olympic Break-
|-Olympic Break-
|-Olympic Break-
|-Olympic Break-
|23
|Richmond Raceway
|11 August
|24
|Michigan International Speedway
|18 August
|25
|Daytona International Speedway
|24 August
|26 [Southern 500 & Regular Season Finale]
|Darlington Raceway
|1 September
|27 [Round of 16]
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|8 September
|28 [Round of 16]
|Watkins Glen International
|15 September
|29 [Round of 16 Elimination Race]
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|21 September
|30 [Round of 12]
|Kansas Speedway
|29 September
|31 [Round of 12]
|Talladega Superspeedway
|6 October
|32 [Round of 12 Elimination Race]
|Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
|13 October
|33 [Round of 8]
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|20 October
|34 [Round of 8]
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|27 October
|35 [Round of 8 Elimination Race]
|Martinsville Speedway
|3 November
|36 [Championship 4 title-decider]
|Phoenix Raceway
|10 November
|
Date
|
Race / Track
|
Network
|
Start Time (ET)
|
Radio
|
Saturday, February 17
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
FS1
|
5:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, February 24
|
Atlanta Motor Speedway
|
FS1
|
5:00 p.m.
|
PRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, March 2
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
FS1
|
5:00 p.m.
|
PRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, March 9
|
Phoenix Raceway
|
FS1
|
4:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, March 23
|
COTA
|
FS1
|
5:00 p.m.
|
PRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, March 30
|
Richmond Raceway
|
FS1
|
1:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, April 6
|
Martinsville Speedway
|
FS1
|
7:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, April 13
|
Texas Motor Speedway
|
FS1
|
1:30 p.m.
|
PRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, April 20
|
Talladega Superspeedway
|
FOX
|
4:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, April 27
|
Dover Motor Speedway
|
FS1
|
1:30 p.m.
|
PRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, May 11
|
Darlington Raceway
|
FS1
|
1:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, May 25
|
Charlotte Motor Speedway
|
FOX
|
1:00 p.m.
|
PRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, June 1
|
Portland International Raceway
|
FS1
|
4:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, June 8
|
Sonoma Raceway
|
FS1
|
8:00 p.m.
|
PRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, June 15
|
Iowa Speedway
|
USA
|
3:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, June 22
|
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|
USA
|
3:30 p.m.
|
PRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, June 29
|
Nashville Superspeedway
|
USA
|
5:00 p.m.
|
PRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, July 6
|
Chicago Street Race
|
NBC
|
2:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, July 13
|
Pocono Raceway
|
USA
|
3:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, July 20
|
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|
USA
|
3:30 p.m.
|
IMS/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, August 17
|
Michigan International Speedway
|
USA
|
3:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Friday, August 23
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
USA
|
7:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, August 31
|
Darlington Raceway
|
USA
|
3:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, September 7
|
Atlanta Motor Speedway
|
USA
|
3:00 p.m.
|
PRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, September 14
|
Watkins Glen International
|
USA
|
3:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Friday, September 20
|
Bristol Motor Speedway
|
USA
|
7:30 p.m.
|
PRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, September 28
|
Kansas Speedway
|
USA
|
3:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, October 5
|
Talladega Superspeedway
|
NBC
|
3:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, October 12
|
Charlotte Roval
|
USA
|
3:30 p.m.
|
PRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, October 19
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
NBC
|
3:00 p.m.
|
PRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, October 26
|
Homestead-Miami Speedway
|
NBC
|
3:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, November 2
|
Martinsville Speedway
|
USA
|
3:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, November 9
|
Phoenix Raceway
|
USA
|
6:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Date
|
Race / Track
|
Network
|
Start Time (ET)
|
Radio
|
Friday, February 16
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
FS1
|
7:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, February 24
|
Atlanta Motor Speedway
|
FS1
|
2:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Friday, March 1
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
FS1
|
9:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, March 16
|
Bristol Motor Speedway
|
FS1
|
8:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, March 23
|
COTA
|
FS1
|
1:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Friday, April 5
|
Martinsville Speedway
|
FS1
|
7:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Friday, April 12
|
Texas Motor Speedway
|
FS1
|
8:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, May 4
|
Kansas Speedway
|
FS1
|
8:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Friday, May 10
|
Darlington Raceway
|
FS1
|
7:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, May 18
|
North Wilkesboro Speedway
|
FS1
|
1:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Friday, May 24
|
Charlotte Motor Speedway
|
FS1
|
8:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, June 1
|
FOX
|
1:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Friday, June 28
|
Nashville Superspeedway
|
FS1
|
TBD
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Friday, July 12
|
Pocono Raceway
|
FS1
|
5:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Friday, July 19
|
Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
|
FS1
|
8:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, August 10
|
Richmond Raceway
|
FS1
|
7:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Sunday, August 25
|
Milwaukee Mile Speedway
|
FS1
|
4:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Thursday, September 19
|
Bristol Motor Speedway
|
FS1
|
8:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Friday, September 27
|
Kansas Speedway
|
FS1
|
8:30 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Friday, October 4
|
Talladega Superspeedway
|
FS1
|
5:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Saturday, October 26
|
Homestead-Miami Speedway
|
FS1
|
Noon
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Friday, November 1
|
Martinsville Speedway
|
FS1
|
6:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
|
Friday, November 8
|
Phoenix Raceway
|
FS1
|
8:00 p.m.
|
MRN/SiriusXM
Related video
Iowa Speedway to join NASCAR Cup schedule in 2024
NASCAR Cup playoffs to see "variety and innovation" in 2024
Latest news
Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties
Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties
Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice
Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice
Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two
Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two
Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade
Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.