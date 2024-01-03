Subscribe
NASCAR Cup
News

2024 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 will take place on Feb. 18, 2024, with a packed week of on-track action preceding it.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Published
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt/Rheem Toyota Camry, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Blue DEF/PEAK Ford Mustang, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Blue DEF/PEAK Ford Mustang, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Nexlizet Ford Mustang

Following the unofficial kickoff to the season with the Feb. 4 Busch Light Clash held at The Los Angeles Coliseum, NASCAR will return to the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway for its biggest race of the year.

Over the course of five days, Daytona will host the season openers of the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck and ARCA Menards Series. For the second consecutive year, there will be no practice sessions prior to Cup qualifying or the Daytona 500 qualifying races.

2024 Daytona Speedweeks schedule

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Tuesday, February 13

2 p.m. – Random draw for Xfinity Series qualifying lineup

4 p.m. – Random draw for Cup Series qualifying lineup

Wednesday, February 14

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Daytona 500 Media Day

8:15 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series single-car qualifying (one lap, two rounds)

Thursday, February 15

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series practice

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – NASCAR Truck Series practice

7 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race #1 (60 laps)

8:45 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race #2 (60 laps)

Friday, February 16

1:30 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3 p.m. – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

5:35 - 6:25 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series practice

7:30 p.m. – NASCAR Truck Series race (100 laps)

Saturday, February 17

10:30 - 11:20 a.m. – NASCAR Cup Series final practice

11:30 a.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series race (80 laps)

5 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (120 laps)

Sunday, February 18

2:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (200 laps)

