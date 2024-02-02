Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum
Preview

2024 NASCAR L.A. Clash schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR returns to Los Angeles for the third consecutive year, hosting the Busch Light Clash on a temporary short track at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Nick DeGroot
General View

NASCAR is back! The pre-season exhibition race in Los Angeles is the unofficial kickoff to the 2024 season. However, extreme weather could derail this weekend's activities.

Current forecasts say there's a high risk of "damaging, life threatening flooding" in Los Angeles. While NASCAR may be able to get in some on-track action Saturday, there is a 100% chance of rain for Sunday.

Unfortunately, the chance of rain remains north of 80% until Wednesday. The National Weather Service is calling for three to six inches of rain in the area.

NASCAR does have rain tires, but they will only utilize them in damp conditions. In addition to the L.A. Clash, the NASCAR Mexico Series will also hold an exhibition event at the 1/4-mile track for the very first time. Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez plans to run both races.

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of the L.A. Clash, beating Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch in 2023.

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota, winner, victory lane

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota, winner, victory lane

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR L.A. Clash schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, February 3

1:15pm ET - NASCAR Mexico practice - N/A

2:45pm ET - NASCAR Mexico practice - N/A

4:30pm ET - NASCAR Mexico qualifying - N/A

6:10pm ET - NASCAR Cup practice - FOX SPORTS 1

8:30pm ET - NASCAR Cup heat races (Four races, each 25 laps)  - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, February 4

4:30pm ET - NASCAR Mexico race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

6:40pm ET - NASCAR Cup LCQ race (75 laps) - FOX

8pm ET - NASCAR Cup maine vent (150 laps) - FOX

How can I watch the main event?

  • Date: Sunday, February 4
  • TV show start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (75-75) - 150 laps
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
L.A. Clash race format

L.A. Clash race format

Who is racing at the L.A. Clash?

36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with no open entries. It will be our first chance to see new driver/team pairings for 2024, as well a plethora of updated paint schemes.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Josh Williams Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John-Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

 

Nick DeGroot
