2024 NASCAR L.A. Clash schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR is back! The pre-season exhibition race in Los Angeles is the unofficial kickoff to the 2024 season. However, extreme weather could derail this weekend's activities.

Current forecasts say there's a high risk of "damaging, life threatening flooding" in Los Angeles. While NASCAR may be able to get in some on-track action Saturday, there is a 100% chance of rain for Sunday.

Unfortunately, the chance of rain remains north of 80% until Wednesday. The National Weather Service is calling for three to six inches of rain in the area.

NASCAR does have rain tires, but they will only utilize them in damp conditions. In addition to the L.A. Clash, the NASCAR Mexico Series will also hold an exhibition event at the 1/4-mile track for the very first time. Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez plans to run both races.

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of the L.A. Clash, beating Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch in 2023.

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota, winner, victory lane Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR L.A. Clash schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, February 3

1:15pm ET - NASCAR Mexico practice - N/A

2:45pm ET - NASCAR Mexico practice - N/A

4:30pm ET - NASCAR Mexico qualifying - N/A

6:10pm ET - NASCAR Cup practice - FOX SPORTS 1

8:30pm ET - NASCAR Cup heat races (Four races, each 25 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, February 4

4:30pm ET - NASCAR Mexico race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

6:40pm ET - NASCAR Cup LCQ race (75 laps) - FOX

8pm ET - NASCAR Cup maine vent (150 laps) - FOX

How can I watch the main event?

Date: Sunday, February 4

Sunday, February 4 TV show start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (75-75) - 150 laps

(75-75) - 150 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

L.A. Clash race format

Who is racing at the L.A. Clash?

36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with no open entries. It will be our first chance to see new driver/team pairings for 2024, as well a plethora of updated paint schemes.