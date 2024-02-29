2024 NASCAR Las Vegas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

In a dramatic three-wide photo finish, Daniel Suarez snapped a 57-race winless streak and won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He crossed the finish line just 0.003s ahead of Ryan Blaney and 0.007s ahead of Kyle Busch.

Busch now leads the regular season standings, but only by 1pt over William Byron and Austin Cindric. After two drafting races to kick off the new year, Bubba Wallace is the only driver to have scored a top-five and top-ten in both.

It was Suarez's second career Cup Series victory, and the first for a foreign-born driver on an oval track since 1974. Suarez joins Byron as the first two drivers to have almost certainly guaranteed themselves a spot in the 2024 playoffs.

NASCAR now heads west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Last March, Hendrick Motorsports finished 1-2-3 there with Byron taking the victory.

What is the NASCAR at Las Vegas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, March 1

4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

7:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

9:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, March 2

2:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

2:50 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 3

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps) - FOX

Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro wins Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas?

Date: Sunday, March 3

Sunday, March 3 TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (80-85-102) - 267 laps / 400 miles

(80-85-102) - 267 laps / 400 miles TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Pennzoil 400 400 at Las Vegas?

37 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with one open entry. The open entry is the No. 44 NY Racing Chevrolet with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel. Derek Kraus will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut, driving the No. 16 Kaulig Racing entry.