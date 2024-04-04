All Series
NASCAR Cup Martinsville
Preview

2024 NASCAR Martinsville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

It's back-to-back short tracks for the NASCAR Cup Series, taking on Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in a tripleheader this weekend.

Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Verizon 5G Ford Mustang

Jared East / NKP / Motorsport Images

Martin Truex Jr. dominated the Cup race at Richmond, but a late-caution forced the event into overtime and completely changed the outcome. Truex's Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin won the race off pitroad, and then held on in the two-lap dash to the checkered flag.

Truex finished fourth and was furious, claiming Hamlin "used me up" and called attention to a potential restart violation by the driver of the No. 11 Toyota. It appeared that Hamlin went early, but NASCAR did not call it. Joey Logano finished 2nd, and Kyle Larson 3rd.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Truex extended his points lead to 14pts over Larson.

Now the series heads to Martinsville, where Ryan Blaney won the most recent event in the fall. Larson is the defending winner of the spring event.

This week in the news, Richard Childress Racing made a crew chief change, pairing Justin Alexander back with Austin Dillon. Joey Gase was fined $5,000 for the viral bumper-throwing incident during the Xfinity race. Part-time NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding was indefinitely suspended after he was arrested on a domestic abuse charge. Lastly, Supercars ace Cam Waters is "pumped" for his NASCAR debut, coming in this Friday's Truck race at Martinsville.

What is the NASCAR at Martinsville schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 5

3:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

3:40 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:40 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

7:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 

Saturday, April 6

4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

5:20 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

7:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, April 7

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (400 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Tires & Brakes Toyota Camry, Victory Lane

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville?

  • Date: Sunday, April 7
  • TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (80-100-220) - 400 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville?

37 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with no open entries. Driving the No. 66 entry, David Starr will be making his first Cup start since 2021. Josh Williams is back behind the wheel of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet this weekend.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Josh Williams Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
66 David Starr MBM Motorsports Ford
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

 

