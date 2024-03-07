2024 NASCAR Phoenix schedule, entry list, and how to watch
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway for the fourth race of the 2024 season.
Kyle Larson held off a charging Tyler Reddick to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Chevrolet winning all three races to start the new year. It was Larson's 24th career victory.
Larson also won both stages in Vegas, and has taken over the championship standings as a result. He leads Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. in the Cup standings.
William Byron, who is fourth in points, is the defending winner of the spring event at Phoenix, but Ross Chastain in fifth is the most recent winner here, taking the checkered flag in the 2023 finale at Phoenix.
What is the NASCAR at Phoenix schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, March 8
5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
8:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, March 9
12:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2
1:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2
2:10 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
4:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, March 10
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (312 laps) - FOX
- Date: Sunday, March 10
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (60-125-127) - 312 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix?
36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race no open entries for the first time this year.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Derek Kraus
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
