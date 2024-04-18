2024 NASCAR Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR heads to Talladega (AL.) Superspeedway for what is sure to be an action-placed race on one of the sport's most iconic tracks.
Hendrick Motorsports continued its winning ways at Texas Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott snapped a 42-race winless streak, fending off Denny Hamlin and later Ross Chastain in overtime.
Chastain was on his way to finish second when he was hit from behind by a charging William Byron, sending him spinning into the wall. He finished 32nd.
Larson appeared to have the strongest car at Texas, but suffered a loose wheel mid-race. He still leaves Texas with the championship lead, 17pts clear of Martin Truex Jr., who battled his own pitroad issues, which has resulted in changes to the No. 19 pitcrew. The entire top-six in points are drivers from either Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing.
We now head to Talladega where Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the April event, but Ryan Blaney is the most recent winner.
This week, Australian Supercars star Cam Waters announced that he will run another NASCAR Truck race at Kansas Speedway in May. NASCAR also suspended over half a dozen crew members for various reasons after the Texas race.
What is the NASCAR at Talladega schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, April 19
5:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, April 20
10:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
12:30 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
4:00pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (113 laps) - FOX
Sunday, April 21
3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (188 laps) - FOX
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Hooters Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega?
- Date: Sunday, April 21
- TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (60-60-68) - 188 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas?
38 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with two open entries. Shane van Gisbergen will be making his NASCAR Cup Series OVAL debut, driving the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing. Cody Ware will be making his NASCAR return after his 2023 suspension, driving the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. Beard Motorsports has entered the race with Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel of the No. 62, and B.J. McLeod is back as the driver of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|62
|Anthony Alfredo
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
