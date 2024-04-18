All Series
NASCAR Cup Talladega
Preview

2024 NASCAR Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR heads to Talladega (AL.) Superspeedway for what is sure to be an action-placed race on one of the sport's most iconic tracks.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Hendrick Motorsports continued its winning ways at Texas Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott snapped a 42-race winless streak, fending off Denny Hamlin and later Ross Chastain in overtime.

Chastain was on his way to finish second when he was hit from behind by a charging William Byron, sending him spinning into the wall. He finished 32nd.

Larson appeared to have the strongest car at Texas, but suffered a loose wheel mid-race. He still leaves Texas with the championship lead, 17pts clear of Martin Truex Jr., who battled his own pitroad issues, which has resulted in changes to the No. 19 pitcrew. The entire top-six in points are drivers from either Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing.

We now head to Talladega where Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the April event, but Ryan Blaney is the most recent winner.

This week, Australian Supercars star Cam Waters announced that he will run another NASCAR Truck race at Kansas Speedway in May. NASCAR also suspended over half a dozen crew members for various reasons after the Texas race.

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at Talladega schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 19

5:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, April 20

10:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

12:30 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

4:00pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (113 laps) - FOX

Sunday, April 21

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (188 laps) - FOX

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Hooters Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega?

  • Date: Sunday, April 21
  • TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (60-60-68) - 188 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas?

38 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with two open entries. Shane van Gisbergen will be making his NASCAR Cup Series OVAL debut, driving the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing. Cody Ware will be making his NASCAR return after his 2023 suspension, driving the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. Beard Motorsports has entered the race with Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel of the No. 62, and B.J. McLeod is back as the driver of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Shane van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
62 Anthony Alfredo Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

 

