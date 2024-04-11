All Series
NASCAR Cup Texas
Preview

2024 NASCAR Texas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR returns to Texas Motor Speedway for its lone race weekend of the 2024 season, featuring all three national divisions.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fastenal Ford Mustang

Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Hendrick Motorsports celebrated its 40th anniversary in style at Martinsville Speedway, becoming the first team in history to score a 1-2-3 finish at the iconic short track. William Byron collected his series-leading third win of the year, beating Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott to the checkered flag.

Larson takes over the points lead, 14pts clear of Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR now heads to Texas, where Byron is the most recent winner. He passed Bubba Wallace on a late restart, and then held off Ross Chastain in the sprint to the finish.

This week in the news, NASCAR addressed growing concerns around the short track package, and plans to look at the tire wear in an attempt o produce more passing on track. After his NASCAR Truck debut at Martinsville, Australian Supercars ace Cam Waters said it was "definitely wild" before adding that he "loved it." Unfortunately, he was involved in a late-race incident and was unable to finish the race.

Larson took part in the Indy 500 Open Test, placing second on the speed charts in Wednesday's abbreviated session.

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at Texas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 12

4:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

6:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

8:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (167 laps) - FOX SPORTS 

Saturday, April 13

10:35 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11:20 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, April 14

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas?

  • Date: Sunday, April 14
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (80-85-102) - 267 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas?

38 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with two open entries. Jimmie Johnson will make his first appearance since the Daytona 500, driving the No. 84 LMC entry. Austin Hill will drive a third entry for Richard Childress Racing, piloting the No. 33 Chevrolet. Ty Dillon will be back behind the wheel of the No. 16 as Kaulig Racing using a rotating cast of drivers this year.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

 

Previous article Truex hopes "cleaning up some mistakes" leads to first 2024 win

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Nick DeGroot
