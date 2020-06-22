Alabama Governor issues apology to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Monday Race in
05 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Talladega / Breaking news

Alabama Governor issues apology to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

shares
comments
Alabama Governor issues apology to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace
By:
Jun 22, 2020, 2:24 PM

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday issued a statement apologizing to NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace.

Late Sunday night, NASCAR announced it had launched an investigation into the discovery of a noose hanging in the garage stall of Wallace’s team earlier in the day at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Wallace is the only fulltime African American competitor in NASCAR’s top series.

“I am shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday’s vile act against Bubba Wallace in Talladega - there is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our state. Racism and threats of this nature will not be condoned nor tolerated, and I commit to assisting in any way possible to ensure that the person responsible for this is caught and punished,” Gov. Ivey said.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: NASCAR Media

“While the important conversation of racial reconciliation is ongoing all over our country, it is clear there is much work to do. Bubba Wallace is one of us; he is a native of Mobile and on behalf of all Alabamians, I apologize to Bubba Wallace as well as to his family and friends for the hurt this has caused and regret the mark this leaves on our state.

“I ask the NASCAR family to rally around Bubba and his team as they compete today and I know that there are more people who are wishing him well today than ever before.”

In recent weeks, Wallace has been an outspoken advocate for racial justice, including the banning of Confederate flag during NASCAR events.

On June 10, NASCAR issued a ban of the Confederate flag from being displayed at any of its events.

Read Also:

Next article
What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?

Previous article

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
NHRA

Mark Osborne Houston story (Pro Stock)

3
WRC

Toyota decides against debuting GR Yaris in WRC next year

4
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?

1h
5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR investigating noose left in Bubba Wallace's garage stall

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Alabama Governor issues apology to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace
NAS

Alabama Governor issues apology to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?
NAS

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?

NASCAR investigating noose left in Bubba Wallace's garage stall
NAS

NASCAR investigating noose left in Bubba Wallace's garage stall

Talladega Cup race postponed to Monday due to storms
NAS

Talladega Cup race postponed to Monday due to storms

Stewart-Haas, Penske employees test positive for COVID-19
NAS

Stewart-Haas, Penske employees test positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.