Alabama Governor issues apology to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

Late Sunday night, NASCAR announced it had launched an investigation into the discovery of a noose hanging in the garage stall of Wallace’s team earlier in the day at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Wallace is the only fulltime African American competitor in NASCAR’s top series.

“I am shocked and appalled to hear of yesterday’s vile act against Bubba Wallace in Talladega - there is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our state. Racism and threats of this nature will not be condoned nor tolerated, and I commit to assisting in any way possible to ensure that the person responsible for this is caught and punished,” Gov. Ivey said.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: NASCAR Media

“While the important conversation of racial reconciliation is ongoing all over our country, it is clear there is much work to do. Bubba Wallace is one of us; he is a native of Mobile and on behalf of all Alabamians, I apologize to Bubba Wallace as well as to his family and friends for the hurt this has caused and regret the mark this leaves on our state.

“I ask the NASCAR family to rally around Bubba and his team as they compete today and I know that there are more people who are wishing him well today than ever before.”

In recent weeks, Wallace has been an outspoken advocate for racial justice, including the banning of Confederate flag during NASCAR events.

On June 10, NASCAR issued a ban of the Confederate flag from being displayed at any of its events.