Alex Bowman will return for NASCAR Cup Coke 600 at Charlotte

Bowman, 30, was sidelined about a month ago after suffering a compression fracture. The injury happened when he collided with another car, rolling multiple times in a sprint car crash at 34 Raceway in Iowa.

He has missed three points-paying events and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro while he recovered.

"It’s a boost for all of us to have Alex return to the No. 48 car this weekend at our home track," said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. "He’s still 17th in points, which says a lot about how well the team performed at the start of the year. Alex has worked hard to rehab the injury and come back strong, and I look for him to continue having a championship-caliber season."

Josh Berry, who previously subbed for an injured Chase Elliott earlier this year, was behind the wheel of the No. 48 car this past month. with finishes of 10th, 25th, and 30th. He also made the All-Star Race after winning the Open. Berry is a regular in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving full-time for JR Motorsports.

"Josh is an absolute pro," said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. "His talent and hard work allowed the team to continue operating at a high level while Alex recovered. We can’t say enough about the great job he did under some challenging circumstances. We’re grateful to Josh and our partners at JRM for their support."

Bowman has been granted a medical waiver by NASCAR and remains eligible for the championship playoffs. He is 17th, just five points outside the playoffs right now. He finished 10th in last year's Coke 600.