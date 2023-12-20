Alfredo to run Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports

The small, one car family-owned operation announced on Wednesday it would field its No. 62 Chevrolet entry in at least four Cup races in 2024, beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500.

Beard Motorsports made its Cup debut in the 2017 Daytona 500 with former driver Brendan Gaughan.

Alfredo, 24, will drive the car in two of the four events – the Daytona 500 and the April 21 race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Alfredo debuted in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2019 and has competed in all three of NASCAR’s three national series, including the Cup Series, where he has 38 career starts. His career best finish is 10th in 2021 at Talladega.

Alfredo will also compete full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2024, returning to Our Motorsports to drive the No. 5 Chevrolet.

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images Austin Hill, Beard Motorsports, United Rentals / Beard Oil Chevrolet Camaro, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Boost by Kroger/Entenmann's Chevrolet Camaro, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Smithfield Ford Mustang

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” Alfredo said. “Every driver that runs stock cars wants to race in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Daytona 500. I’ve been blessed to race at this level against drivers that are childhood heroes of mine.

“This opportunity with the Beard family is very exciting. They have always fielded great cars in these superspeedway races, so I’m thrilled to get behind the wheel of their No. 62 Chevrolet.”

Beard Motorsports was founded by the late Mark Beard Sr. Since his death in early 2021, his wife Linda Beard has served as the team owner with their children, Amie and Mark Jr., overseeing team operations and management.

“The 2024 season marks our eighth year competing in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Amie Beard, the team’s executive vice president. “It’s surreal to even be referencing year number eight.

“This race team is a passion project for all of us. My dad loved the sport and it’s a passion that we now share as a family. It’s what drives this team.”

Darren Shaw will return as the team’s crew chief this season. In addition to the 500 and the April race at Talladega, Beard also plans to enter the Aug. 24 race at Daytona and the Oct. 6 race at Talladega.

Drivers for the remaining races will be announced later in the season.