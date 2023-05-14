2023 Darlington throwback schemes, and the stories behind them
Take a look at all the 2023 throwback schemes and the interesting stories behind them ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington (SC.) Raceway.
Ross Chastain - No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Throwing it back to Dale Jarrett's 2001 season with the colors, and even the sponsor as UPS will adorn the hood of the championship points leader.
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express / UPS Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
This one has an interesting story. It's the scheme that Harvick was going to run in his planned Cup debut, driving the No. 30 America Online entry for RCR. Of course, fate had different plans, and Harvick ended up in the Goodwrench No. 29 following the tragic death of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, SunnyD Ford Mustang
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Same sponsor, different era. Larson throws it back to the No. 80 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Tony Stewart drove to victory in the 2009 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona.
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Throwback Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Brad Keselowski - No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
An old school look for the Castrol machine, not focusing on a specific paint scheme from the past, but rather capturing the feel and look of a bygone era.
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Castrol GTX Ford Mustang
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Keeping it in the family, Corey honors his grandfather Don LaJoie. This scheme throws it back to 1972 at Danbury Racearena in Connecticut, where Don was a five-time track champion.
Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, NationsGuard Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Kyle Busch - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Okay, yes, not really a throwback. But hey, one could argue it's a tribute to Busch's first win as an RCR driver ... way back in February. And to be honest, we just thought it was too cool of a scheme to omit from the list.
Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Speaking of keeping it in the family, Elliott honors his legendary father Bill, throwing it back to the look of the Evernham Motorsports Dodge that 'Awesome Bill' ran in the early 2000s. Feels right seeing an Elliott back behind the wheel of the red No. 9.
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, LLumar Throwback Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Many fans will recognize this scheme without explanation. Dale Earnhardt Jr. ran it during the 2001 Pepsi 400 in celebration of the MLB All-Star Game. It was NASCAR's first race back at Daytona following the passing of Dale Sr., ending in an emotional finish as Dale Jr. himself took the checkered flag.
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Smithfield Ford Mustang
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
A vintage look for the FedEx, or should I say the Federal Express Toyota Camry of Hamlin. A great way to pay tribute to the company's 50th year.
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Federal Express Toyota Camry
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Blaney also wanted to celebrate his father, running a scheme recreating the look of Dave Blaney's sprint car that he drove in the World of Outlaws throughout the 1990s.
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards\Dutch Boy Ford Mustang
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Briscoe honors his bossman, running a throwback to the car Tony Stewart won with in the 2000 USAC Turkey Night Grand Prix.
Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Brennan Poole - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Poole's look is a nod to the car that NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison ran throughout the 1979 season.
Brennan Poole, Rick Ware Racing, Macc Door Systems Ford Mustang
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Chris Buescher - No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Some may call this low-effort, but we respect the subtlety. The throwback is the number itself, with the font changed and a couple decals added to pay tribute to former Cup champion Matt Kenseth, who was recently added to NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers list.
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Again, maybe stretching the idea of what a throwback is, but Truex ran a very similar-looking scheme when he won at Darlington a few years back. He's hoping to repeat history this weekend, and he'll be doing so from pole position.
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
A throwback to the iconic DeWalt scheme Matt Kenseth ran on his way to the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Love it when the paint schemes get the actual sponsors onboard as well.
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Harrison Burton - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Throwing it back to the No. 99 Exide Batteries scheme that Harrison's father Jeff ran during the 1999 season. It was a great year for Burton, who won six races including both races at Darlington.
Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford
The reigning Cup Series champion pays tribute to Mark Donohue and the scheme on his AMC Matador when he delivered Penske its first-ever NASCAR victory at Riverside, a full 50 years ago in 1973.
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
It wouldn't feel right if the Hendrick No. 24 wasn't throwing it back to Jeff Gordon. It's identical to the scheme Gordon's ran in the 1998 All-Star Race, celebrating the 50th year of NASCAR. Seemed appropriate to to bring it back for the 75th anniversary of the sport.
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Throwback Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Todd Gilliland - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Modern fans know Elton Sawyer as NASCAR's Senior VP of Competition, but he was once a racer himself. Gilliland's paint scheme is a throwback to the car Sawyer ran during the 1997 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, which was rather fittingly the No. 38 Ford.
Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Serial1.com E-Bikes Ford Mustang
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Ryan Preece - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Preece is another driver honoring his father on throwback weekend. This is the same late model scheme ran by his father, Jeff Preece, in 1998.
Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, United Rentals Ford Mustang
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Noah Gragson - No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Gragson is paying tribute to Legacy MC co-owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. This is the same scheme Johnson drove to victory in the 2014 Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Erik Jones - No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Another scheme that probably doesn't need an explanation due to how iconic it is. But yes, this is a throwback to 'The King' Richard Petty and the Plymouth Road Runner he ran during the 1968 season.
Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Tyler Reddick - No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Reddick throws it back to the look of Kurt Busch's car during the 2003 season. Despite winning multiple races that year, it was Busch's dramatic loss at Darlington that everyone remembers this scheme for.
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Forward Together Toyota Camry
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Wait, didn't we already do this one? Kind of. There are actually two Dale Jarrett throwbacks in the field with Stenhouse and Chastain both running the NASCAR Hall of Famer's paint scheme from the 2001 season. No UPS sponsorship on this one though, but good luck to the spotters on Sunday!
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger/Country Crock Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Josh Berry - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
This one honors the spotter of the No. 48 car. Kevin Hamlin ran this scheme back in 2007 when he raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving for Chip Ganassi.
Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Throwback Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Ryan Newman - No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
RWR went all-out for this one. Not only is it a throwback scheme, but a throwback driver too! Newman is making his first NASCAR Cup Series start since 2021, and running the same scheme he did en route to his first of 18 Cup victories back in 2002.
Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven/Jacob Co. Ford Mustang
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Ty Gibbs - No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Gibbs is running the same scheme Bobby Labonte did for one race in 1996, which was originally made to celebrate the induction of JGR founder 'Coach' Joe Gibbs into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Shriners Children's Toyota Camry
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Ty Dillon - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Dillon is taking us all the way back to 1959 and Joe Lee Johnson, who won his first career NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville that year while driving the No. 77 Chevrolet.
Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, Honest Charley Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Suarez is throwing it back to the Quaker State Buick that Ricky Rudd drove during the 1988 and 1989 seasons. Rudd won twice in that car including a race at Sonoma, the site of Suarez's very first Cup win nearly one year ago.
Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Quaker State Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Latest news
Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems
Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems
BTCC gets in early with 2024 race calendar
BTCC gets in early with 2024 race calendar BTCC gets in early with 2024 race calendar
Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere
Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere
Debate: Should SUPER GT pursue another DTM rules tie-up?
Debate: Should SUPER GT pursue another DTM rules tie-up? Debate: Should SUPER GT pursue another DTM rules tie-up?
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.