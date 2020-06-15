30,000 NASCAR fans will be permitted to attend All-Star Race

The 35 previous All-Star Races have all been run at 1.5 mile intermediate tracks with Charlotte Motor Speedway hosting 34 and Atlanta Motor Speedway hosting the event once in 1986.

July will mark the first time the exhibition race is being held at a short track.

On Sunday, NASCAR opened up the grandstands at Homestead-Miami Speedway to 1,000 military personnel and first responders with guests. A limited number of fans totaling around 5,000 (who live within 150 miles of the track) will be permitted to attend this weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The All-Star Race however, which has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 15, will allow up to 30,000 race fans in the stands.

"Our passion is to entertain people, and we're going to be able to entertain fans at Bristol Motor Speedway," Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith told NASCAR Race Hub Monday.

"This will be the biggest event with spectators, really since the (COVID-19) pandemic started. The state of Tennessee has given us approval to host up to 30,000 NASCAR fans at this year's NASCAR All-Star Race. We are thrilled and for us, it's all about us bringing fun and building memories that last a life time, and we think you can do it at Bristol."

The race format has yet to be determined.