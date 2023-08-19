Subscribe
Allmendinger leads LaJoie in Watkins Glen Cup practice

A.J. Allmendinger, who needs a win to qualify for the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs, was fastest in Saturday’s practice at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Jim Utter
By:
AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Action Industries Chevrolet Camaro

Allmendinger posted his fastest average lap speed of 123.966 mph in the second of two 20-minute sessions on Saturday.

The driver of Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet has a pair of Cup victories in his career and both on road courses – the Glen and the Indy Road Course.

Corey LaJoie ended up second fastest (123.841 mph) while William Byron was third (123.808 mph). Byron was fastest in the first session.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Byron had the fastest average lap speed (123.192 mph). Kyle Larson and Michael McDowell were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group A

Byron ended up with the fastest average lap speed in the first 20-minute session at 123.808 mph.

His teammate, Chase Elliott, was second quick (123.420 mph) and McDowell – who won last week’s race at the Indy Road Course – was third (123.346 mph).

Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Hamlin went off course and into a gravel pit early in the session but was able to continue on without significant damage to his No. 11 Toyota.

Group B

Allmendinger quickly posted the fastest average lap speed in the second session at 123.966 mph.

LaJoie was second fastest at 123.841 mph while Larson was third (123.770 mph).

Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United StatesAJ ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 9 1'11.148   123.967
2 United StatesCOREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 12 +0.072 0.072 123.842
3 United StatesWILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 14 +0.091 0.019 123.809
4 United StatesKYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 14 +0.113 0.022 123.770
5 United StatesCHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 10 +0.193 0.080 123.632
6 United StatesCHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 12 +0.277 0.084 123.486
7 United StatesCHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 10 +0.315 0.038 123.421
8 United StatesKYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 13 +0.329 0.014 123.396
9 United StatesMICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 14 +0.358 0.029 123.346
10 United StatesTYLER REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 10 +0.407 0.049 123.262
11 United StatesDENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 15 +0.439 0.032 123.207
12 United StatesAUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 9 +0.455 0.016 123.179
13
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 16 +0.461 0.006 123.169
14 United StatesBUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 10 +0.488 0.027 123.122
15 United StatesALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 12 +0.491 0.003 123.117
16 United StatesJUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 9 +0.563 0.072 122.994
17 United StatesRYAN BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 11 +0.608 0.045 122.917
18 United StatesJOEY LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 11 +0.613 0.005 122.908
19 United StatesMARTIN TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 11 +0.636 0.023 122.869
20 United StatesAUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 12 +0.675 0.039 122.802
21 United StatesROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 13 +0.719 0.044 122.727
22 GermanyMIKE ROCKENFELLERLegacy Motor Club 42 Chevrolet 11 +0.736 0.017 122.698
23 MexicoDANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 8 +0.782 0.046 122.619
24 United StatesRICKY STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 12 +0.928 0.146 122.371
25 United StatesERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 9 +0.962 0.034 122.313
26 United StatesCHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 8 +1.052 0.090 122.161
27 United StatesTY DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 10 +1.072 0.020 122.127
28 United StatesJJ YELEYRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 11 +1.100 0.028 122.080
29 United StatesTODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 11 +1.107 0.007 122.068
30 United StatesRYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 9 +1.129 0.022 122.031
31 United StatesANDY LALLYRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 9 +1.182 0.053 121.941
32 United StatesARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 9 +1.183 0.001 121.939
33 United StatesBRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 12 +1.343 0.160 121.670
34 United StatesHARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 7 +1.370 0.027 121.625
35 United StatesKEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 13 +1.371 0.001 121.623
36 United StatesJOSH BILICKILive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 9 +1.731 0.360 121.023
