Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamlin tops Cindric in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol
NASCAR Cup / Bristol II Qualifying report

Almirola takes Bristol pole in front row lockout for SHR

Aric Almirola ended more than a decade-long drought for Ford, winning the pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Almirola, the second of the 10 drivers to qualify Friday night in the final round, posted an average lap speed of 128.382 mph to claim the top starting position.

Almirola withstood a stout challenge from fellow Ford driver Chase Briscoe, who ended up second (128.193 mph) as the final driver to qualify.

The last Ford driver to win a pole at Bristol was Greg Biffle for the spring race in March 2012.

“We had a really good (car) in practice. We ran, I think, 55 laps straight and I felt really good about it,” Almirola said. “We swapped over to (qualifying trim) and it still had a lot of speed.

“I’m really proud of the effort by this team. We were bummed out. We didn’t make the playoffs but we’re showing what we’re capable of – we can race with these guys. We’ll try to do it for 500 laps tomorrow night.”

Asked how he thought the track may change for the race, Almirola said, “The track just has a lot of grip and we’re just ripping right along the bottom (groove). There doesn’t seem to be a lot of speed off the bottom.

“Hopefully, that changes. It typically does throughout the course of the night when a lot of rubber gets laid down. But right now it seems like it will be right along the bottom.”

Alex Bowman ended up third, Denny Hamlin – who was fastest in practice – was fourth and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric and Brad Keselowski.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Time Gap Interval Mph
1 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 14.946     128.382
2 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 14.968 0.022 0.022 128.193
3 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 14.970 0.024 0.002 128.176
4 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 14.972 0.026 0.002 128.159
5 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 15.001 0.055 0.029 127.911
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 15.008 0.062 0.007 127.852
7 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 15.030 0.084 0.022 127.665
8 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 15.057 0.111 0.027 127.436
9 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 15.078 0.132 0.021 127.258
10 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 15.083 0.137 0.005 127.216

Round 1 / Group B

Briscoe led a stout qualifying effort by Ford in Group B with an average lap speed of 128.399 mph, the fastest lap of the day at the time.

Fellow Ford driver Cindric was second-fastest (127.920 mph) and Hamlin was third (127.819 mph).

Also advancing to the final round were Ford drivers Keselowski and Harvick.

Among those who failed to advance from Group B were Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and William Byron.

Round 1 / Group A

Larson led the way in Group A with an average lap speed of 127.385 mph.

Blaney ended up second-fastest (126.938 mph) and Almirola was third (126.787 mph).

Bowman and Bell also advanced to the final round.

Among those who failed to advance were Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott.

shares
comments
Hamlin tops Cindric in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol
Previous article

Hamlin tops Cindric in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Gragson beats Jones in thrilling Bristol Xfinity win Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson beats Jones in thrilling Bristol Xfinity win

Hamlin tops Cindric in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol Bristol II
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin tops Cindric in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Aric Almirola More from
Aric Almirola
NASCAR Next Gen “designed” for COTA challenge, despite limited practice COTA
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Next Gen “designed” for COTA challenge, despite limited practice

SHR names new crew chief for NASCAR Cup driver Aric Almirola
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

SHR names new crew chief for NASCAR Cup driver Aric Almirola

Almirola enjoys 'solid day' after difficult 2021 season Nashville
NASCAR Cup

Almirola enjoys 'solid day' after difficult 2021 season

Stewart-Haas Racing More from
Stewart-Haas Racing
Harvick snaps 65-race winless streak with Michigan NASCAR Cup win Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Harvick snaps 65-race winless streak with Michigan NASCAR Cup win

First six weeks of NASCAR Next Gen is “really hardcore” – Harvick Las Vegas
NASCAR Cup

First six weeks of NASCAR Next Gen is “really hardcore” – Harvick

Harvick: NASCAR Next Gen promises “oddest year” due to unknowns
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Harvick: NASCAR Next Gen promises “oddest year” due to unknowns

Latest news

Almirola takes Bristol pole in front row lockout for SHR
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Almirola takes Bristol pole in front row lockout for SHR

Aric Almirola ended more than a decade-long drought for Ford, winning the pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Hamlin tops Cindric in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin tops Cindric in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol

After dealing with a brief issue with his car, Denny Hamlin ended up fastest in Friday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Hendrick, Kyle Larson agree to NASCAR contract extension through 2026
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hendrick, Kyle Larson agree to NASCAR contract extension through 2026

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has agreed to another contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports.

2022 NASCAR at Bristol - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR at Bristol - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

The Round of 16 elimination race takes place this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.