NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Texas II / Interview

Almirola on battling for the Texas win: "I want to do that more"

shares
comments
Almirola on battling for the Texas win: "I want to do that more"
By:
Nov 4, 2019, 6:18 PM

Aric Almirola may no longer be competing for a NASCAR championship but he is ending his season on a high note. 

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Beer / Ducks Unlimited and Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield and Garrett Smithley, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Beer / Ducks Unlimited, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang 3D Systems and Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops / Tracker Boats
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield

While his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, Almirola turned in easily his best performance of the 2019 season.

Almirola led a season-high 62 laps, won the second stage of the race and gave Harvick all he could handle down the stretch before ending up as the runner-up.

The finish was his best of the season and his second top-five finish in the past four races. He managed just one top-five in the first 30 races.

Read Also:

“It felt really good, especially leading all those laps, winning the stage and battling for the lead most all night. That was fun. I want to do that more,” Almirola said. “We’ve had just a terrible two months.

“The few races leading into the playoffs and then the playoffs, just none of it went our way, and man, it feels so good to come here and have such a solid night.”

Almirola qualified for the Cup Series playoffs for the second consecutive season, but unlike last year when he won the July race at Daytona, he made the field of 16 by points.

In the three races of the first round, Almirola and his No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing team managed a series of average results – 13th, 16th and 14th – that left him as one of the first four drivers to be eliminated after the first round.

The result was discouraging but Almirola still got good news with a one-year contract extension as his SHR teammates Harvick and Clint Bowyer continued to compete for the series title.

Making the most out of it

Still, Almirola is determined to make the most out of the rest of the season while also doing what he can to help Harvick in his quest for a second series championship.

“That’s the hard part about when you have a year like last year and (SHR) wins 14 or 15 races as an organization, the expectations are really high. So, when you don’t run like you’re used to, the morale in the shop can get a little down,” he said.

“But we have such a great group of people at SHR and just a never-give-up attitude. Everybody fights and keeps building new race cars and trying to learn and get better, and (Sunday) was a prime example of that.

“Really happy for everybody back at the shop. We’ve got a car going to Homestead to race for the championship, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Next article
Kyle Busch: Logano is "who we’re racing" at Phoenix

Previous article

Kyle Busch: Logano is "who we’re racing" at Phoenix

Next article

Penske willing to “take a risk” on future Indy events

Penske willing to “take a risk” on future Indy events
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Texas II
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
Vintage

Fast Five questions with Hershel Conway

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

4
World Rallycross

Latvia to remain on World RX calendar after all

5
USAC

Grant King Dies in Traffic Accident

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement
NAS

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020
NAS

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
NAS

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title
NAS

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year
NAS

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.