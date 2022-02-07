Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Austin Dillon snags third in the Clash, praises format
NASCAR Cup / Los Angeles Clash Analysis

Analysis: How the LA Clash showed NASCAR can be fun again

Sunday’s preseason Clash race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was risky, unorthodox, and unprecedented – a combination NASCAR has typically tried hard to avoid.

Analysis: How the LA Clash showed NASCAR can be fun again
Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Moving the Clash – held at Daytona International Speedway as part of Speedweeks since its 1981 inception – was a bold step in and of itself.

Taking it to a football stadium and run on a made-from-scratch ¼-mile track was unheard of – and there were plenty of doubters, both within NASCAR’s ranks and its fan base, when it was first unveiled.

But this weekend’s event showed NASCAR at its best when it strays from its typical this-is-how-we’ve-always-done-it mantra.

Sunday was how a sports season should kick off – with a big party focused more on entertainment than competition but offering plenty of both.

Fly-over, C-17, 446th Airlift Wing, McChord AFB - Washington

Fly-over, C-17, 446th Airlift Wing, McChord AFB - Washington

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

It served as a stunning showcase of what’s ahead – the debut of a revolutionary race car in NASCAR’s premier Cup Series, a test of NASCAR’s willingness to try new venues and its commitment to reach a new and more diverse fan base.

It’s hard to see how NASCAR didn’t succeed on all accounts.

Read Also:

“It’s pretty innovative. We’re doing some cool stuff that brings you back to your short track days,” said driver Austin Dillon. “The format of this was nice. Not a whole lot of practice. You had to come here, do it, qualify, race.

“That type of stuff brings you back to your Saturday night short track. Get to the track, get a little bit of practice, heat race, race, enjoy it. That was cool. I think that’s great.”

In this race weekend, NASCAR showed its willingness not only to try new venues but also new ways of competition.

The race had a set field of 23 and only one driver – reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson – was guaranteed a spot in the field. There were heat races and last chance qualifiers, providing drivers plenty of opportunities to make the main event but absolutely no guarantees.

The main event was just 150 laps with a halftime break and no traditional pit stops.

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang eCascadia

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang eCascadia

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

It was anything but typical NASCAR. And for that reason, it was perhaps exactly what NASCAR needed.

“When you look at this Next Gen car, all the pressure that was on, really the entire industry, all the long hours coming into this, I think a lot of us in the industry forgot that we're in a pretty cool sport,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “It is fun to be a part of.

“Today was what we’re all about. It was important for us to come out here and look like we’re having fun, even if we weren’t. That wasn’t the case. I think everybody was really enthusiastic and ready to go. They wanted to win this race. I think that showed.”

Even before the success of Sunday’s event became clear, NASCAR was being pushed to declare where it plans to venture next for a stadium race, or whether it will continue to hold the Clash in Los Angeles or even adapt the ¼-mile track configuration into the regular Cup Series schedule.

In NASCAR’s history, many times something new is tried or discovered and turns out successful, it has become commonplace to instantly attempt to replicate it in hopes of “cashing in” on that success.

That should not be the case here.

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's, #8: Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Guaranteed Rate

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's, #8: Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Guaranteed Rate

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

The most important thing NASCAR may have discovered this weekend isn’t a new track, a new venue or even finding new fans.

Like O’Donnell alluded to, it may well be something far simpler – rediscovering the pure fun and entertainment racing can provide, both for the fans who watch and those who work within the industry.

It was at its best a much-needed reminder of why we race.

If that is the only tangible benefit NASCAR receives from the weekend – and it certainly isn’t – NASCAR got far more out of this experiment than it invested.

shares
comments

Related video

Austin Dillon snags third in the Clash, praises format
Previous article

Austin Dillon snags third in the Clash, praises format
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Chevrolet partners with Jesse Iwuji for 2022 Xfinity season
NASCAR XFINITY

Chevrolet partners with Jesse Iwuji for 2022 Xfinity season

Austin Dillon snags third in the Clash, praises format Los Angeles Clash
NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon snags third in the Clash, praises format

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Analysis: How the LA Clash showed NASCAR can be fun again
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Analysis: How the LA Clash showed NASCAR can be fun again

Austin Dillon snags third in the Clash, praises format
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon snags third in the Clash, praises format

Busch thought he was 'perfect' chasing Logano for Clash win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Busch thought he was 'perfect' chasing Logano for Clash win

NASCAR on LA Clash: "Incredible day for the sport"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR on LA Clash: "Incredible day for the sport"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.