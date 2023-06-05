Andy Lally to run remaining 2023 Cup road course races
Former Rolex 24 champion Andy Lally has landed a ride in the remaining five road course events on the 2023 NASCAR Cup schedule
Lally, who has an extensive background in sports car racing as well as starts in all three NASCAR national series, will drive Rick Ware Racing’s No. 15 Ford beginning with Sunday’s race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.
He will also compete in the July 2 Chicago Street Race, the Aug. 13 race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, the Aug. 20 race at Watkins Glen, N.Y. and the Oct. 8 race on the Charlotte Roval.
Lally’s five-race schedule will be sponsored by Camping World.
“This is obviously an incredible opportunity, and I am very thankful to Rick (Ware, team owner) and Camping World for making this all come together in a very short amount of time,” Lally said.
“So many of my chances to race in NASCAR have been one-race deals. With five races now, I get to really focus and embed myself with a team to develop a stronger communication and understanding of each other, as well as learning what the Next Gen car likes on road courses.”
Lally, 48, has made 40 previous Cup starts and is a five-time Rolex 24 champion and three-time IMSA champion. He also holds Grand Am records for most wins, podiums and top-five finishes.
Lally’s best performances in NASCAR competition have come in the Xfinity Series, where has finished fifth on four occasions, most recently in 2021 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
“When we first talked to Andy about driving a few races with our team, I was very interested based on his impressive road course acumen,” said Ware.
“When Camping World wanted to partner with us for the rest of this year’s road course races, it was an easy decision. Our team is looking forward to getting it started this weekend.”
Sponsorship for the five-race deal came about when Lally announced on his social media channels last month that he had an opportunity to race in the Cup series. Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis responded with an offer to do all five road course events.
“It blew my mind,” Lally said. “I can’t thank Marcus and the Camping World family enough.”
Latest news
Russell: Mercedes "magic" in Spain not owed to new F1 sidepods
Russell: Mercedes "magic" in Spain not owed to new F1 sidepods Russell: Mercedes "magic" in Spain not owed to new F1 sidepods
LMP2 bosses hit out at mild Le Mans penalty for rivals using illegal sensor in test
LMP2 bosses hit out at mild Le Mans penalty for rivals using illegal sensor in test LMP2 bosses hit out at mild Le Mans penalty for rivals using illegal sensor in test
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Major works force WRC Monte Carlo Rally to move for 2024
Major works force WRC Monte Carlo Rally to move for 2024 Major works force WRC Monte Carlo Rally to move for 2024
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.