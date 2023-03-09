Anthony Alfredo to run two Cup races with Live Fast Motorsports
Anthony Alfredo will make his return to the NASCAR Cup Series with two starts planned later this year.
Alfredo, who currently competes fultime for B.J. McLeod Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will run two Cup races for Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) later this year.
B.J. McLeod is not only the co-owner at LFM, but runs a majority of races behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro himself. McLeod earned the team's best result at Daytona last August, finishing seventh.
Alfredo's first start will come at Richmond Raceway on April 2. He has 36 previous starts at the Cup level, running the entire 2021 season for Front Row Motorsports. His best result was tenth at Talladega.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond. It is a huge opportunity for me to get experience in the Next Gen car,” Alfredo said in a release from the team. “We have already made major strides with the Xfinity program and I am excited to take that momentum to the cup side. It wouldn’t be possible without all the great people at Live Fast, as well as our partners and supporters."
NASCAR 2023 at Phoenix schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts
Latest news
Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials
Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials
Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday
Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday
Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest
Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest
Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing
Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.