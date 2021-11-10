NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports

Front Row, which fielded fulltime Cup rides for Alfredo and 2021 Daytona 500 Michael McDowell this season, confirmed Tuesday it would remain a two-car team next season but said Alfredo would “explore other opportunities.”

“We would like to thank Anthony for being an outstanding ambassador of our team as well as for our No. 38 partners,” said Jerry Freeze, the organization’s general manager.

“He showed a lot speed in what was very difficult circumstances. He is a true professional and we wish him nothing but success in his future racing endeavors.”

Anthony Alfredo, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Speedy Cash and Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Love's Travel Stops Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Alfredo, 22, was in his first season competing in the Cup Series. He finished 30th in the series standings and one top-10 finish – 10th in the fall race at Talladega, Ala.

He’s made 68 career starts across NASCAR’s three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

McDowell, 36, is expected to return to the team’s No. 24 Ford next season. He is coming off his best Cup season, which included his Daytona 500 win and career-best 16th place in the final series standings.

“We are very pleased with the progress that both our programs made on the track this season,” said Freeze. “We feel our organization took another step in being more competitive and giving more value to our partners.

“We still need more consistency, but we can’t take anything away from the success and hard work from the organization this year. We’re very proud of that effort.”

Front Row also earned its first victory in the Truck Series this season with Todd Gilliland’s win at Circuit of the Americas.

FRM said it was still analyzing Truck Series operation in regards to the 2022 season.