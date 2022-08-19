Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Kurt Busch to miss next two races, aims for playoff return Next / Kyle Busch on his future: "There's a big change coming"
NASCAR Cup News

Aric Almirola puts NASCAR retirement on hold, will return for 2023

Aric Almirola’s retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series has been put on hold for one more year.

Jim Utter
By:
Aric Almirola puts NASCAR retirement on hold, will return for 2023
Listen to this article

Almirola, 38, has agreed to return to Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 Ford team for the 2023 season, multiple sources with knowledge of Almirola’s decision have confirmed to Motorsport.com.  

Smithfield Foods is also expected to return as the primary sponsor of the No. 10 for what will now be his final season, sources said. They have been a partner of Almirola's for the last decade.

An official announcement of Almirola’s plans is expected within the next two weeks.  

In a statement on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for SHR said the organization does not comment on the status of its contracts, be it driver or partner related.

In a Zoom call with reporters earlier this week, SHR’s chief competition director, Greg Zipadelli, was asked about uncertainty regarding the driver of the No. 10. 

“We’ve waited a lot longer to make some of those decisions to try to build around, so I think we’ll be fine there,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of good options and just kind of waiting to see how everything plays out.” 

The Silly Season picture

The decision by Almirola also eliminates the No. 10 as an option in 2023 for Kyle Busch, who remains without a confirmed ride in the Cup Series next season. Busch’s current contract with Joe Gibbs Racing expires at the end of this season and he has yet to agree to an extension. 

SHR’s driver lineup will now look the same in 2023 as this season provided Cole Custer returns to the No. 41. Asked about Custer’s return, Zipadelli said, “Right now, I believe that’s what our plan is.” 

In early January, Almirola announced the 2022 season would be his last driving fulltime in NASCAR competition.  

At the time, he said he wanted to devote more time to his family, his wife Janice and son, Alex, and daughter, Abby. 

“I want to win and I want to be a champion, but at the end of the day, I know that those things mean way less than being there for my family,” Almirola said then. “I made it to the highest level of American motorsports as a professional race car driver. It’s been amazing, with a lot of ups and downs and everything in between.  

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world.” 

Aric Almirola, Stewart Haas Racing, Smithfield Ford Mustang

Aric Almirola, Stewart Haas Racing, Smithfield Ford Mustang

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

However, in recent months, there has been growing speculation Almirola was reconsidering his retirement and would return to SHR for one more season. 

“I haven’t put much thought into (returning) at all just going throughout the course of the year, and then it just keeps getting brought up, and then the chatter turns into real chatter,” Almirola said in an interview last month.  

“Like more questions are getting asked by decision-makers, not just (the media). So, it puts that in my head to where I should at least give it thought.” 

Almirola made his Cup Series debut on March 11, 2007, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, three days before his 23rd birthday. He teamed up with Smithfield in 2012 while at Richard Petty Motorsports for his first full year in Cup. 

The Smithfield/Almirola partnership is one of the most tenured in NASCAR, and since the duo joined SHR in 2018, Almirola has represented Smithfield in the NASCAR playoffs every year and scored two wins – 2018 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and 2021 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. 

Almirola’s best seasons have come with SHR. He finished a career-high fifth in points in 2018 and scored a career-best 18 top-10 finishes in 2020. 

So far this season, Almirola is 16th in the series standings with two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. He will need to win one of the final two races in the regular season – this weekend at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International or next weekend at Daytona – to qualify for the playoffs this year since there are already 15 different winners. 

Throughout his NASCAR career, Almirola has won three Cup races, three Xfinity Series races and he has two wins in Trucks. 

Read Also:
shares
comments
Kurt Busch to miss next two races, aims for playoff return
Previous article

Kurt Busch to miss next two races, aims for playoff return
Next article

Kyle Busch on his future: "There's a big change coming"

Kyle Busch on his future: "There's a big change coming"
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kimi Raikkonen focused on "fun" in his NASCAR Cup debut Watkins
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kimi Raikkonen focused on "fun" in his NASCAR Cup debut

Chase Elliott takes Watkins Glen Cup pole, Raikkonen 27th Watkins
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott takes Watkins Glen Cup pole, Raikkonen 27th

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Kimi Raikkonen focused on "fun" in his NASCAR Cup debut
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kimi Raikkonen focused on "fun" in his NASCAR Cup debut

Former F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen said he has nothing to lose making his first NASCAR Cup Series start and was hoping to have fun.

Chase Elliott takes Watkins Glen Cup pole, Raikkonen 27th
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott takes Watkins Glen Cup pole, Raikkonen 27th

Chase Elliott appears set to challenge for yet another win at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Sunday.

Larson, Hendrick teammates top Cup practice at Watkins Glen
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson, Hendrick teammates top Cup practice at Watkins Glen

Hendrick Motorsports drivers dominated the lone practice session for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.

Kyle Busch on his future: "There's a big change coming"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on his future: "There's a big change coming"

Regardless of how Kyle Busch’s contract situation resolves itself, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion said his future will take a different look.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.