NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
5 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
8 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
23 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
30 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
37 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
46 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
53 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
58 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
65 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Aric Almirola, sponsor Smithfield will return to SHR in 2021

Aric Almirola, sponsor Smithfield will return to SHR in 2021
By:

Aric Almirola and sponsor Smithfield Foods will return to Stewart-Haas Racing for a fourth consecutive season in 2021, Motorsports.com has learned

An official announcement from the team will come later this week, several sources said.

A report by Sports Business Journal on Tuesday quoted Smithfield executive John Pauley confirming the deal was completed.

The 2021 season will mark the 10th year Smithfield has sponsored Almirola, dating back to his fulltime debut in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2012 with Richard Petty Motorsports.

Almirola, 36, has now qualified for the Cup Series playoffs for three consecutive seasons and finished a career-best fifth in the season standings in 2018.

Entering this weekend’s 2020 playoff opener at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Almirola has five top-five and 14 top-10 finishes in 26 races. His most recent win in the Cup series came in the 2018 season in the fall race at Talladega, Ala.

During his NASCAR career, Almirola has two wins in the Xfinity Series and two in Trucks. He also has one victory in K&N Pro Series East (now ARCA East).

