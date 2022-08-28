Austin Cindric: "I totally expected to get drove through"

Listen to this article

After being one of only a handful to avoid the massive wreck on Lap 138 of 160 before the subsequent 3½-hour rain delay, Cindric lined up second behind Austin Dillon when the final 16 laps got underway.

With a shove from Martin Truex Jr., Cindric quickly moved into the lead on the restart but Dillon remained close behind.

Soon after, Cindric’s No. 2 Ford found itself with an army of Chevrolets behind it as Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson and Landon Cassill joined the chase.

With three laps to go, Dillon – with help from Richard Childress Racing teammate Reddick – got a big run on Cindric and hit him from behind. Cindric got loose and briefly fell off the pace as Dillon powered into the lead.

Cindric recovered to finish third as Dillon won the race and denied Cindric the chance to sweep both Daytona races this season.

“I got hit by another race car going 190, 200 miles an hour. I’m glad I saved it and glad I had a shot to come back through the field,” Cindric said. “He is racing for a playoff spot and I totally expected to get drove through.

“It was just a matter of time. I’m pretty bummed. We had a shot to win today. We put ourselves in position. Not a scratch on it. Dang it.”

Cindric said it was going to be difficult to stay out front with no help around him. His Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney were both multiple laps down by the time of the final restart.

“I knew I was a sitting duck. I felt like it was an Xfinity race again as the only Ford out there,” he said. “Honestly, (David) Ragan saved me a little bit there and we were able to work with both (Rick Ware Racing) cars there to get back up through.

“One lap longer and I might have had a shot, I don’t know. It’s frustrating to be that close. You know it’s going to come down to when they’re going to take the run.”

Despite the loss, Cindric remained focus on the big picture – which is the fact his Daytona 500 win in February had already qualified him for the playoffs in his rookie season.

“It’s an amazing opportunity, but at the same time it’s what I expect out of myself and it’s certainly what the team expects – to have all of these cars in the playoffs,” he said.

“So, I’m pretty motivated to make the most of the opportunity. I don’t think anybody expects much out of us, but I expect a lot, so I’m looking forward to it.”