NASCAR Cup / Darlington II Practice report

Austin Cindric fastest in Saturday's Darlington Cup practice

Playoff drivers, led by Austin Cindric, posted three of the top-five speeds in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Jim Utter
By:
Austin Cindric fastest in Saturday's Darlington Cup practice
Listen to this article

Cindric was fastest overall with an average speed of 167.698 mph while William Byron ended up second (166.495 mph) but topped all drivers in Group B.

Erik Jones was third-fastest (166.483 mph), Tyler Reddick fourth and Martin Truex Jr. completed the top-five.

Cindric, Byron and Reddick are among the 16 drivers competing in the Cup Series playoffs.

Among those drivers who completed at least 10 consecutive laps, Truex had the fastest average speed (163.055 mph), followed by Chastain and Cindric.

Group B

Byron topped the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 166.495 mph.

Reddick was second-fastest (166.359 mph) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was third (166.045 mph).

Ross Chastain was fourth and Denny Hamlin completed the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Group A

Cindric ended up fastest in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 167.698 mph.

Jones was second-quick (166.483 mph) and Truex was third (166.056 mph).

Cole Custer was fourth and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five.

Logano completed the most laps (37) in the session, which had no on-track incidents.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 24 29.324     167.699
2 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 25 29.536 0.212 0.212 166.495
3 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 20 29.538 0.214 0.002 166.484
4 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 25 29.560 0.236 0.022 166.360
5 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 24 29.614 0.290 0.054 166.057
6 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 20 29.616 0.292 0.002 166.045
7 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 21 29.632 0.308 0.016 165.956
8 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 25 29.676 0.352 0.044 165.710
9 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 31 29.711 0.387 0.035 165.514
10 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 37 29.770 0.446 0.059 165.186
11 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 24 29.771 0.447 0.001 165.181
12 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 22 29.787 0.463 0.016 165.092
13 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 28 29.828 0.504 0.041 164.865
14 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 26 29.830 0.506 0.002 164.854
15 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 29 29.837 0.513 0.007 164.815
16 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 26 29.839 0.515 0.002 164.804
17 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 23 29.871 0.547 0.032 164.628
18 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 25 29.874 0.550 0.003 164.611
19 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 24 29.890 0.566 0.016 164.523
20 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 24 29.908 0.584 0.018 164.424
21 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 36 29.913 0.589 0.005 164.397
22 45 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 34 29.936 0.612 0.023 164.270
23 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 34 29.939 0.615 0.003 164.254
24 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 17 29.956 0.632 0.017 164.161
25 16 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 20 29.996 0.672 0.040 163.942
26 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 21 30.099 0.775 0.103 163.381
27 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 28 30.115 0.791 0.016 163.294
28 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 15 30.119 0.795 0.004 163.272
29 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 23 30.140 0.816 0.021 163.159
30 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 27 30.164 0.840 0.024 163.029
31 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 19 30.178 0.854 0.014 162.953
32 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 28 30.186 0.862 0.008 162.910
33 23 Ty Gibbs Toyota 25 30.229 0.905 0.043 162.678
34 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 21 30.327 1.003 0.098 162.153
35 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 23 30.513 1.189 0.186 161.164
36 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 4 31.407 2.083 0.894 156.577
