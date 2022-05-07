Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Darlington qualifying results: Logano on pole
NASCAR Cup / Darlington Practice report

Austin Cindric tops Cup practice; Chase Elliott wrecks

Austin Cindric ended up fastest in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice at Darlington that saw a pair of top drivers with incidents that will force them to miss qualifying.

Jim Utter
By:
Austin Cindric tops Cup practice; Chase Elliott wrecks
Listen to this article

Cindric had the overall fastest average lap speed (167.270 mph), which he set in the Group B session.

Cindric’s Penske teammate, Joey Logano, ended up second-fastest overall (166.517 mph) while Denny Hamlin was third (166.450 mph).

Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick – who were both in Group A – completed the top-five.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Logano had the top average speed (163.718 mph). Ryan Blaney and Reddick were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group B

Cindric set the fastest average lap speed of this session (167.270 mph) in the opening minutes.

Logano was second (166.517 mph) and Hamlin third (166.450 mph). Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five.

About nine minutes into the session, Elliott wrecked hard in Turns 3 and Turn 4 and did significant damage to his No. 9 Chevrolet.

His team was forced to move to a backup car and he will miss qualifying and have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

 

“Just had the left-rear (tire) going down on the back (stretch). I recognized it but I just couldn’t slow down in time,” Elliott said. “I hate that. I don’t know what to do. Hopefully, that’s not a trend that continues tomorrow.

“It’s kind of a concerning thing. I saw (Harvick) had one in a similar manner but fortunately he was in a spot where he could keep going.”

Just as the session ended, Brad Keselowski spun around but didn’t appear to suffer any damage.

Group A

Chastain topped the first practice session with an average lap speed of 165.659 mph.

Reddick was second (165.609 mph) and Kyle Busch third (165.397 mph). Daniel Suarez and Ty Dillon rounded out the top-five.

About eight minutes into the session Kevin Harvick got loose then came to a stop on the track with a flat left-rear tire.

Harvick’s team was forced to the garage to replace the rear diffuser on his No. 4 Ford and was not able to continue in practice and will miss qualifying. He will start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

In the final minute of the session, Corey LaJoie spun off Turn 4, which brought an end to the Group A practice. LaJoie had completed the most laps in the session (29).

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 22 29.399     167.271
2 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 32 29.532 0.133 0.133 166.518
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 26 29.544 0.145 0.012 166.450
4 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 18 29.685 0.286 0.141 165.659
5 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 20 29.694 0.295 0.009 165.609
6 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 21 29.732 0.333 0.038 165.398
7 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 14 29.742 0.343 0.010 165.342
8 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 26 29.756 0.357 0.014 165.264
9 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 22 29.775 0.376 0.019 165.159
10 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 24 29.805 0.406 0.030 164.992
11 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 27 29.814 0.415 0.009 164.943
12 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 28 29.838 0.439 0.024 164.810
13 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 26 29.842 0.443 0.004 164.788
14 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 18 29.854 0.455 0.012 164.722
15 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 12 29.861 0.462 0.007 164.683
16 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 27 29.867 0.468 0.006 164.650
17 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 24 29.885 0.486 0.018 164.551
18 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 15 29.902 0.503 0.017 164.457
19 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 21 29.920 0.521 0.018 164.358
20 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 26 29.925 0.526 0.005 164.331
21 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 28 29.927 0.528 0.002 164.320
22 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 28 29.988 0.589 0.061 163.986
23 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 25 29.995 0.596 0.007 163.947
24 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 24 30.011 0.612 0.016 163.860
25 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 24 30.019 0.620 0.008 163.816
26 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 12 30.025 0.626 0.006 163.784
27 16 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 14 30.052 0.653 0.027 163.636
28 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 29 30.055 0.656 0.003 163.620
29 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 16 30.070 0.671 0.015 163.538
30 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 27 30.087 0.688 0.017 163.446
31 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 28 30.091 0.692 0.004 163.424
32 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 28 30.099 0.700 0.008 163.381
33 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 14 30.400 1.001 0.301 161.763
34 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 23 30.436 1.037 0.036 161.572
35 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 19 30.998 1.599 0.562 158.642
36 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 1 34.065 4.666 3.067 144.359
shares
comments

