Richard Childress Racing announced Saturday morning that Dillon, 30, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and according to NASCAR protocols he would enter a self-quarantine.

Kaz Grala, who drives a partial Xfinity Series schedule for RCR this season, will compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race on the Daytona Road Course.

According to RCR, Austin’s wife, Whitney and their infant son Ace both remain healthy and symptom-free. In order to return to competition, Dillon will need to receive two negative test results at least 24 hours apart and medical clearance from his doctor.

Dillon joins seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, Cup part-time Brendan Gaughan and Truck series driver Spencer Davis as drivers who have tested positive for COVID-19 this season. Johnson and Davis both missed races as a result.

“RCR takes the safety of our employees, fellow competitors, fans, partners and outside vendors seriously. Based upon recommendations outlined by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NASCAR and our health partners at Wake-Forest Baptist Health, RCR has enacted procedures and safety protocols designed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread,” a statement from RCR read.

“These guidelines were developed in close consultation with a panel of medical experts with broad experience in infectious diseases, many of whom have been on the front line in treating COVID-19 patients across the country.

“We will continue to adhere to these guidelines in order to protect the health and safety of our employees and their families, and our business partners.”

Dillon is already locked into the 2020 Cup Series playoffs thanks to his victory at Texas and will likely receive a medical waiver from NASCAR for races he misses during his absence at the track.