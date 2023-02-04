Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule
The renovation process to change Auto Club Speedway from a 2-mile oval to a short track will take longer than expected and there will be no NASCAR races at the facility in 2024.
Plans to convert the 2-mile asphalt oval track into a 1/2-mile short track were first announced in the fall of 2020 with a tentative completion date for spring 2022 but the start of the work has been postponed several times.
In a media availability Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Dave Allen, the speedway’s president, confirmed this month’s NASCAR races at the track would be the final ones on the current configuration.
Allen, however, said the timetable for completion of the renovation project was “still yet to be determined” and there would be no NASCAR events held at the facility in 2024 and perhaps even 2025.
The redesigned Auto Club Speedway
Allen said the original plans for the redesigned facility could also change.
“What you’ve seen are very rudimentary, baseline stuff and through the process of what we have to work through with (San Bernardino) County, sometimes that stuff comes out,” he said.
“There are a lot of things we’ve working on from a fan element that we’re working on, like clubs, the fan interaction-type areas, garages, the track itself, trying to figure out what makes the most sense the way we’re building the grandstands.
“There’s a lot of pieces that factor into the overall experience and honestly getting input from other people and parties. We’re not doing this in a vacuum. I’m definitely not the expert, the are other experts in the room that have a lot to say about it.
“I think we just want to make sure we get it right.”
Auto Club Speedway, located in Fontana, Calif., and about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, has hosted NASCAR events since it opened in 1997 and has also hosted IndyCar Series events on several occasions.
The original renovation plans showed the 2-mile oval being replaced by a Martinsville Speedway lookalike with long straightaways and narrow corners. However, the corners were to be banked similar to Bristol Motor Speedway, which range from 26 to 30 degrees.
After not hosting races in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Auto Club Speedway was the second stop on the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series schedule last season and is again this year.
Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro General Formulations/Mutoh
Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images
The track, under its current configuration, has hosted 32 Cup races, 32 Xfinity races and 13 Truck series events.
There are currently four short tracks on the Cup Series schedule – Martinsville, Richmond, Bristol and North Wilkesboro (which will host the All-Star Race this year).
“As we work through it this year hopefully we’ll have a lot of cool announcements and milestones,” Allen said. “It’ll just take some time here to make sure we get it right and build the best state-of-the-art short track that’s ever been built.”
Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S."
Martin Truex Jr. fastest in hectic Clash practice in Los Angeles
Latest news
Alpine announces full driver line-up for two-car WEC LMP2 attack
Alpine announces full driver line-up for two-car WEC LMP2 attack Alpine announces full driver line-up for two-car WEC LMP2 attack
Horner: F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” amid ban on political statements
Horner: F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” amid ban on political statements Horner: F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” amid ban on political statements
Ranking the best GT500 line-ups for the 2023 SUPER GT season
Ranking the best GT500 line-ups for the 2023 SUPER GT season Ranking the best GT500 line-ups for the 2023 SUPER GT season
Kyle Busch: 2023 Clash featured "disrespect from everybody"
Kyle Busch: 2023 Clash featured "disrespect from everybody" Kyle Busch: 2023 Clash featured "disrespect from everybody"
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.