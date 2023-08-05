Bell beats Chastain to Michigan NASCAR Cup pole

Bell’s average lap speed of 193.382 mph in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying was enough to edge Ross Chastain (193.242 mph) and claim the top starting spot for Sunday’s race.

The pole is his second of the 2023 season, with both coming in his last four races. It’s also the sixth pole of his career.

“This is obviously a very important manufacturer race track but more importantly this pole is a big momentum boost for this No. 20 group,” said Bell, who has finished 18th or worse in four of his last five races.

“You know we’ve been on the struggle bus a little bit and a lot of it has been my doing. It’s been a great Saturday. Hopefully, we can keep it up and put a great race together tomorrow.”

Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Ty Gibbs ended up third, last week’s race winner Chris Buescher was fourth and JGR driver Martin Truex Jr. will start fifth.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott.

Round 1 / Group A

Logano used a blistering average lap speed of 192.400 mph to lead the first group in qualifying.

Byron was second fastest (192.251 mph) and his Hendrick team-mate Elliott was third (191.893 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Busch and Blaney.

Among those who failed to advance were Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola.

Round 1 / Group B

Gibbs led the second group with an average lap speed of 193.418 mph – the fastest lap of the day at the time.

“I think we have a little more speed to get out of (Turns) 3 and 4,” Gibbs said. “I think we have a chance to get our first pole.”

Chastain was second fastest (193.200 mph) and Bell was third (192.895 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying from Group B were Truex and Buescher, who won last week’s race at Richmond Raceway.

Among those who failed to advance were Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace.