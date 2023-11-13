Beshore joins Nemechek at LMC as Cup crew chief

LMC had previously announced it had signed Nemechek to drive its No. 42 Toyotas beginning next season and on Monday said Beshore – who worked with Nemechek in the Xfinity Series this past season – will join him.

The duo combined to win a series-best seven races and two poles in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in 2023 and finished fourth in the series standings.

“The partnership between driver and crew chief requires a type of chemistry that is hard to find,” said Nemechek. “As a driver, if you're lucky enough to find a crew chief that you mesh with as well as Ben and I do, you do everything possible to stick together.

“I look forward to building on our competitive partnership and fighting for more wins and championships.”

Beshore, 42, has a distinguished career in NASCAR competition.

He joined Roush Fenway Racing, (now RFK), in 2007 as a race engineer. He moved to JGR in 2014, to become the race engineer for Cup champion Kyle Busch until 2018. In 2019, Beshore moved to JGR’s Xfinity Series team where he worked with multiple drivers as the crew chief for the No. 18 entry and then the No. 20 with driver Harrison Burton.

In 2021, Beshore was promoted to Cup to work as crew chief for Busch. The duo won their first race of the season for JGR – the exhibition Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway. His tenure with Busch included three series wins. He was paired with Nemechek in 2023.

“I’m excited to join Legacy Motor Club and continue working with John Hunter in the Cup Series – we had so much success last season,” Beshore said. “I’m looking forward to helping build this program into a perennial contender that can compete at the highest level possible each and every week.”

If anyone knows how important chemistry is with a crew chief, its team co-owner Jimmie Johnson.

“The driver-crew chief relationship is something I know well and it’s such an important part of the performance foundation,” said Johnson. “We are so thankful to see Ben join the Club.

“His experience with John Hunter and Toyota will help us with the transition and his on-track experience will elevate us in so many ways. I have learned that Ben is a highly focused person and that he believes in the future potential of an organization that is going through a lot of change. He’s a great fit.”

Beshore begins his new role within the organization immediately.