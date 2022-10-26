Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Goodyear to debut new Martinsville Cup tire this weekend
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II News

Blaney: "There's no better time to pull (a win) off"

Ryan Blaney remains winless this season and a victory likely his only path to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series title race but he believes Sunday’s race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway could be the perfect opportunity to change that.

Jim Utter
By:
Blaney: "There's no better time to pull (a win) off"
Listen to this article

Despite not winning a points-paying so far this year – he did win the All-Star Race – Blaney has proven to be one of the most consistent performers all season. He and his No. 12 Penske team have still been able to advance through the playoffs to the semifinal round, even without the benefit of the many bonus points that come with wins.

“It’s been a decent year. Obviously, we would have liked to have won other than the All-Star Race. I thought we’ve put ourselves in multiple positions to do it, it just hasn’t really fallen into place,” Blaney, 28, said.

“It’s kind of been all-around. I haven’t done the best job. We’ve had some stumbles on pit road in races I thought we could have won. A good year, the wins haven’t come, and if they did, that would make it a really good year.

“There’s still time to make the year even better than what it is.”

Self-inflicted setbacks

Mistakes in the last two races, at Las Vegas and Homestead, have left Blaney sixth (out of eight) in the standings and 18 points outside the final transfer spot to make the Nov. 6 championship race at Phoenix on points.

Martinsville’s elimination race will set the four drivers who will compete for the 2022 championship (Joey Logano is already locked in by a win). While Blaney believes he likely needs a win to advance, Martinsville could offer the perfect opportunity.

“I couldn’t think of a better place,” he said. “We’ve run really good there in the past. We’ve probably given away two or three (grandfather) clocks. It would be nice to actually get one.

“It’s a big weekend for us, obviously. Hopefully, the driver does his job unlike what he’s done the last two weeks and we put ourselves in position to try to win the race and get to Phoenix.”

Winning at Martinsville?

Martinsville hasn’t always been one of Blaney’s better tracks, but he’s certainly turned the corner there in the Cup Series in recent years. He finished fourth in the spring race which was his fifth top-five finish in his last seven races at the Virginia short track.

“I didn’t run very good there in Trucks or the first couple times in a Cup car. It really wasn’t until the fall race 2017 and especially the spring race of 2018, something just kind of clicked,” he said. “It’s a place we worked really, really hard on, like Richmond.

“At the time, Brad (Keselowski, former Penske teammate) was really strong at Martinsville and so I looked at a lot of his stuff. You kind of mold yourself around what works for guys to see if it works for you at certain race tracks.

“It just kind of fit my driving style once it kind of clicked. There’s no better time to pull one off than right now.”

A win on Sunday would certainly be a timely one for Blaney as his crew chief, Jonathan Hassler returns from a four-week NASCAR suspension due to a loose wheel in the Bristol race. The victory would also automatically advance him into the Championship 4 at Phoenix with a shot at the series title, which would be his first such opportunity.

“For us to be in this spot, I’m just proud of the effort from everybody for not really having the bonus points from wins to get through (playoff) rounds,” he said. “If I hadn’t made a mistake the last two weeks, we would be sitting in a really good spot. That’s just not the case.

“We could have done better, myself included – I’m a big part of that.”

shares
comments

Related video

Goodyear to debut new Martinsville Cup tire this weekend
Previous article

Goodyear to debut new Martinsville Cup tire this weekend
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Goodyear to debut new Martinsville Cup tire this weekend Martinsville II
NASCAR Cup

Goodyear to debut new Martinsville Cup tire this weekend

Luke Lambert to join Noah Gragson at Petty GMS in 2023
NASCAR Cup

Luke Lambert to join Noah Gragson at Petty GMS in 2023

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Di Resta hopes to stay at Peugeot for the rest of his career
WEC WEC

Di Resta hopes to stay at Peugeot for the rest of his career

Paul di Resta says he can picture himself driving for Peugeot’s FIA World Endurance Championship team for the remainder of his top-line career.

Ogier to team up with new co-driver for WRC Japan finale
WRC WRC

Ogier to team up with new co-driver for WRC Japan finale

Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier will team up with a new co-driver in Vincent Landais for the World Rally Championship season finale in Japan next month.

Wolff hopes Mercedes can give Red Bull a "run for their money" in Mexico
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff hopes Mercedes can give Red Bull a "run for their money" in Mexico

Toto Wolff hopes Mexico’s high altitude conditions might allow Mercedes to give Red Bull “a run for their money” by masking the draggy nature of its Formula 1 car.

Fraser withdraws from MSR race
Supercars Supercars

Fraser withdraws from MSR race

Super2 leader Declan Fraser has declared himself out of the running for a full-time Supercars main game seat next season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.