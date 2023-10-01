Subscribe
Previous / Wallace on playoff fight: "We just have to survive" Talladega Next / 2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega playoff race results
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II Race report

Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega playoff win

Ryan Blaney came up with a big win in a big moment, beating Kevin Harvick in a photo-finish for an important NASCAR Cup playoff victory Sunday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Jim Utter
By:

As Sunday’s race wound to a finish, Blaney and Harvick found themselves swapping pushes and the lead.

With two of 188 laps remaining, Harvick – looking for his first win in his last fulltime season – appeared to have control of the race but saw Blaney edge past him for the lead thanks to help from Riley Herbst.

Blaney and Harvick raced side-by-side virtually the entire final lap but as a wreck erupted behind them on the frontstretch, Blaney nipped Harvick’s No. 4 Ford 0.012 seconds to earn his second win of the 2023 season.

"It was a pretty wild restart but let alone the last couple of laps losing momentum and getting it back, just getting clear to the bottom to get to the front row and drag race it out with Kevin," Blaney said. "I’m just proud of the whole No. 12 group - everybody who makes this possible.  

"To win here three times at Talladega is super-cool. I have to give a big thanks to Riley Herbst. He did a really good job there the last couple restarts. He doesn’t have a lot of Cup starts, but he did a great job and pushed me so thanks to him. This is so cool.”

The victory sends Blaney into the semifinal round of the playoffs regardless of his finish in next weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval. It’s the ninth win of Blaney’s career, with a third of them coming at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

William Byron finished third, Denny Hamlin was fourth and Corey LaJoie rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 were Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott, Justin Haley, Ryan Preece and Herbst.

The four drivers lowest in points without a win and most in danger of being eliminated from the playoffs with one race remaining in this round are Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick.

Read Also:

Stage 1

Blaney took the Stage 1 win under caution as Chastain made contact with Busch and then slammed the wall on the final of 60 laps. The incident appeared to be triggered when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ran out of fuel and slowed dramatically.

Byron ended up second, Larson third, Elliott fourth and Bowman rounded out the top five.

Stage 2

Keselowski held off a late charge from Byron by 0.070 seconds to take the Stage 2 win. Logano was third, Austin Dillon fourth and Elliott fifth.

During a round of green flag pit stops, both Hamlin and Cindric were assessed drive through penalties for speeding during their respective stops.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead-lap cars pit with Logano first off pit road. Ty Gibbs drove off with his gas can still attached to his No. 54 Toyota and it caught fire after it dropped on pit road.

 

Logano remained out front when the race resumed with 63 laps to go while Gibbs had to start from the rear of the field for removing equipment from his stall.

With 50 laps remaining, Logano maintained a small lead over Keselowski and Elliott close behind in third.

Byron led the way from the inside lane as the pack briefly went four-wide with several cars dropping back through the field with 30 laps remaining.

Exiting off Turn 4 and coming down the frontstretch on lap 162, Keselowski got into the back of Carson Hocevar and turned him into the wall which triggered a multi-car wreck that also collected Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe and Gibbs.

 

NASCAR was forced to red flag the race for nearly 10 minutes to clean the track of debris and repair and area of the SAFER barrier in the trioval.

All of the lead-lap cars pit with Aric Almirola first off pit road. He led Harvick and Alex Bowman when the race resumed with 20 laps to go.

Bowman led Blaney and Almirola on a restart with 13 laps remaining following a caution for debris in the racing groove on the backstretch.

Harvick got a push into the lead from Blaney with 10 laps to go and the two engaged in a nip-and-tuck battle to the checkered flag.

shares
comments

Wallace on playoff fight: "We just have to survive" Talladega

2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega playoff race results
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kevin Harvick disqualified from Talladega Cup race

Kevin Harvick disqualified from Talladega Cup race

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Kevin Harvick disqualified from Talladega Cup race Kevin Harvick disqualified from Talladega Cup race

Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish

Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish Harvick: "I thought I was in a really good spot" for Talladega finish

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

F1 Formula 1

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

Aston Martin admits it must turn around trend of F1 season

Aston Martin admits it must turn around trend of F1 season

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Aston Martin admits it must turn around trend of F1 season Aston Martin admits it must turn around trend of F1 season

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe