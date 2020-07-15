Clint Bowyer: Choose rule can't be 'focal point' of All-Star Race

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Race 1 in
06 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / All-Star / Breaking news

Clint Bowyer: Choose rule can't be 'focal point' of All-Star Race

shares
comments
Clint Bowyer: Choose rule can't be 'focal point' of All-Star Race
By:
Jul 15, 2020, 2:16 PM

NASCAR will experiment with the “choose rule” in Wednesday night’s All-Star Race but Clint Bowyer hopes its use doesn’t define the event.

Because of rising COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, NASCAR moved this year’s All-Star Race to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and in doing so said it would utilize the “choose rule” for the first time.

Used at many short tracks across the country, the rule allows drivers exiting pit road to pick which lane in which to restart.

At several tracks, including Bristol, it can be a decided advantage to restart in one lane or the other.

“I think just like anything, I think it comes down to having an issue of like something blowing up or some other issue that you can’t foresee ahead of time,” Bowyer said. “I have seen it go good and seen it go bad, honestly.

“I don’t want that to be the focal point going into Bristol. It can’t just be about the cone rule. You hear drivers talk about it and I don’t want to oversell it. Can it make an impact? Absolutely. But if you oversell it, it will never hold up to the expectations of what people are expecting out of that.”

How much is the outside really worth?

Bowyer said he just doesn’t believe many drivers will give up a lot of track position to stay in the outside lane.

“Just look at this (past) weekend in Kentucky. I think it is a prime example. I called both of those Xfinity races and had it been that rule in place, some of those guys maybe starting second would have chosen the outside,” he said.

“But it really wasn’t that second-place car, that inside car, on the front row. If you go back and look at it, fifth-place was the one that was certainly (helped).

“Can it work? Yes. Do I think it is oversold? A little bit.”

NASCAR announced Tuesday the choose rule will be used for restarts only. Drivers must be single-file under caution when crossing the start/finish line at the time to choose their restart lane.

A V-shaped painted mark on the track will show where drivers must decide what lane they wish to restart.

To restart in the inside lane, drivers must have their right-side tires on or below the painted line at the V-shaped mark. To restart in the outside lane, drivers must have their left-side tires on or above the painted line at the V-shaped mark on the track.

Read Also:

Next article
All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups

Previous article

All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups

Next article

What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?

What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?

Trending Today

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results

Newey secures WRT Audi DTM drive as Jones drops out
DTM / DTM

Newey secures WRT Audi DTM drive as Jones drops out

GMS Take on Trucks: In-house fabrication made a big difference
NASCAR Truck / NASCAR Truck

GMS Take on Trucks: In-house fabrication made a big difference

Confident Gordon marches on to Martinsville
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Confident Gordon marches on to Martinsville

Quartararo penalised for MotoGP testing rules breach
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Quartararo penalised for MotoGP testing rules breach

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General / General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Latest news

What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
2h

What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?

Clint Bowyer: Choose rule can't be 'focal point' of All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
2h

Clint Bowyer: Choose rule can't be 'focal point' of All-Star Race

All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups

DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event All-Star
Drivers Clint Bowyer
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

2
Formula 1

Russell performance “vindication” for team, says Williams

3
DTM

Newey secures WRT Audi DTM drive as Jones drops out

4
Vintage

IRL: Indianapolis 500: Veteran Emil Andres passes away at 88

5
NASCAR

Berlin Raceway postpones Chris Bradley Memorial race

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?

Clint Bowyer: Choose rule can't be 'focal point' of All-Star Race
NAS

Clint Bowyer: Choose rule can't be 'focal point' of All-Star Race

All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups
NAS

All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups

DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"
NAS

DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"

Cole Custer's rookie season produces "unimaginable" first win
NAS

Cole Custer's rookie season produces "unimaginable" first win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.