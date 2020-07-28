Brad Daugherty joins NASCAR on NBC broadcast team

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Race 1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Brad Daugherty joins NASCAR on NBC broadcast team

shares
comments
Brad Daugherty joins NASCAR on NBC broadcast team
By:
Jul 28, 2020, 8:20 PM

NBC Sports announced Tuesday that JTG-Daugherty Racing co-owner Brad Daugherty will join the broadcast team.

Brad Daugherty gets a Gatorade shower
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger
Brad Daugherty
NBC Peacock

Daugherty, a retired basketball player, previously worked with ESPN as a NASCAR analyst. He will make his debut on the NBC broadcast during the Michigan doubleheader the weekend of August 8-9.

He will serve as part of a team of in-studio analysts during pre and post-race coverage alongside Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty. He will also be in the booth for select NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

“I’m extremely excited and I’m looking forward to spending time with all of the folks at NBC Sports and talk racing,” said Daugherty. “I want to thank NBC Sports for giving me this historic opportunity and share my passion and insight about this sport that I’ve loved for more than 30 years. I’m boisterous, I love to laugh and talk, and I think my excitement will translate to the viewers watching at home.”

“Brad’s energy, emotion and passion for NASCAR make him a perfect fit for the NBC Sports team,” said Jeff Behnke, vice president of NASCAR production and motorsports, NBC Sports. “His ability to inform, entertain and simply share his love of the sport will be terrific for the fans and viewers.”

Read Also:

Does Hamlin have 'that perfect blend of experience and talent?'

Previous article

Does Hamlin have 'that perfect blend of experience and talent?'
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

Baja 1000 entries
Score Score / News

Baja 1000 entries

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

namars: Beach Boys Motorsports Shadybowl preview
Midget Midget / News

namars: Beach Boys Motorsports Shadybowl preview

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game
Esports Esports / Breaking news

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game

FIA explains Canadian GP chequered flag incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA explains Canadian GP chequered flag incident

McLaren reunites with Gulf in sponsorship deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren reunites with Gulf in sponsorship deal

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022

Latest news

Brad Daugherty joins NASCAR on NBC broadcast team
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
1h

Brad Daugherty joins NASCAR on NBC broadcast team

Does Hamlin have 'that perfect blend of experience and talent?'
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Does Hamlin have 'that perfect blend of experience and talent?'

Maurice Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81
NAS NASCAR Cup / Obituary

Maurice Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81

Despite late lead, Harvick 'needed a miracle' to win at Kansas
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Despite late lead, Harvick 'needed a miracle' to win at Kansas

Trending

1
Score

Baja 1000 entries

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Midget

namars: Beach Boys Motorsports Shadybowl preview

4
Esports

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game

5
Formula 1

FIA explains Canadian GP chequered flag incident

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Brad Daugherty joins NASCAR on NBC broadcast team
NAS

Brad Daugherty joins NASCAR on NBC broadcast team

Does Hamlin have 'that perfect blend of experience and talent?'
NAS

Does Hamlin have 'that perfect blend of experience and talent?'

Maurice Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81
NAS

Maurice Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81

Despite late lead, Harvick 'needed a miracle' to win at Kansas
NAS

Despite late lead, Harvick 'needed a miracle' to win at Kansas

Denny Hamlin fends off Keselowski for Kansas Cup win
NAS

Denny Hamlin fends off Keselowski for Kansas Cup win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.