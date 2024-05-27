All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR Cup Charlotte

Brad Keselowski: Coke 600 win "slipped through our fingers"

Brad Keselowski could see a potential victory in the making Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but he literally ran out of time.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

By the third stage in Coca-Cola 600, Keselowski’s No. 6 RFK Racing Ford was one of the fastest cars on the track and he was running second to Christopher Bell when the race was halted by severe weather after 249 of 400 laps.

NASCAR and track officials spent nearly two hours attempting to dry the track but ultimately called it official when it looked like it could not be restarted until well after 1 a.m. ET on Monday.

Keselowski ended up with what he described as a “pretty disappointing” second-place finish.

“I felt like we had a car to win the race,” he said. “We kind of ran down (Bell) twice and just didn’t get to see it play out. So, it kind of slipped through our fingers there.

“I would have liked to have just had more laps and ran the Coke 600. I think we ran the Coke 350 today, but all in all, I’m really happy with our performance.

“The car was really fast. Our pit stops were phenomenal. We just didn’t get to see it through. I’m bummed for our team. I’m bummed for everybody, but the weather is what the weather is.”

The finish still allowed Keselowski to move up two spots in the series standings to ninth, 95 behind new leader Denny Hamlin.

Both he and his teammate Chris Buescher have been in contention for wins over the last several weeks, with Keselowski winning two weeks ago at Darlington, S.C. Sunday night looked like another potential for a trip to Victory Lane.

“I think we had a lot more capability than what we were able to get out of it,” Keselowski said. “It was good to be that fast. You want to make it count with wins. You don’t want to be a sore loser for second.

“It stings because I know we had a car to win and if it doesn’t hurt, you’re in the wrong business. We’ve got a lot of work to do on our short track program and our road course program, but our mile-and-a-half stuff seems really good right now.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race
Next article Filling in for Larson at Coke 600 "a lot of fun" for Allgaier

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Filling in for Larson at Coke 600 "a lot of fun" for Allgaier

Filling in for Larson at Coke 600 "a lot of fun" for Allgaier

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Filling in for Larson at Coke 600 "a lot of fun" for Allgaier
NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race

NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Football icon Zidane named Le Mans 24 Hours starter

Football icon Zidane named Le Mans 24 Hours starter

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Football icon Zidane named Le Mans 24 Hours starter
Ranking Lancia’s greatest rally cars

Ranking Lancia’s greatest rally cars

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Ranking Lancia’s greatest rally cars
The cases Marquez and Martin are making for a Ducati MotoGP ride

The cases Marquez and Martin are making for a Ducati MotoGP ride

MGP MotoGP
The cases Marquez and Martin are making for a Ducati MotoGP ride
FIA's Ben Sulayem advises Andretti to "buy another F1 team"

FIA's Ben Sulayem advises Andretti to "buy another F1 team"

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
FIA's Ben Sulayem advises Andretti to "buy another F1 team"

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA