All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR Cup

Briscoe reacts to Bell leaking his future NASCAR plans

Thanks to a slip of the tongue by driver Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe’s NASCAR Cup future was made readily apparent on Friday afternoon – to everyone except Briscoe.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Chase Briscoe, Stewart Haas Racing, Mahindra USA 30 Years Ford Mustang

During a news conference Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Bell – who drives the No. 20 Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing – was asked about how a potential leadership vacuum at the organization would be filled next season after Martin Truex Jr. retires at the end of 2024.

Bell described the input by himself, teammates, Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs and then went on to say, “And whenever Chase comes into the car …” Bell then immediately broke into a smile and turned to his public relations representative and then laughed.

“Whenever there’s someone … I don’t even know what to say,” he continued.

 

News that Chase Briscoe, currently driving the No. 14 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing, was a likely replacement for Truex had already filtered out last weekend at Iowa Speedway and Bell’s slip just added to the speculation.

Even Cup driver Kyle Larson jokingly played along, posting a message on his X (formerly Twitter) feed insinuating the ‘Chase’ Bell was referring to could be his Hendrick teammate, Chase Elliott.

While all that was going on, however, Briscoe was completely unaware.

No cell service

Briscoe was at the small dirt track near NHMS, running in a sprint car race with little to no cell phone service.

“I had no signal last night and I was running the Sprint car,” Briscoe explained. “So, Christopher texted me, ‘Hey, I messed up’ and I said, ‘What do you mean? He said, ‘Check Twitter.

“Then, I got to this track, and I had no signal for like six hours, so I couldn’t get anything to load, no text messages. Couldn’t send, couldn’t call anybody like, it was terrible.

“So, I had no idea what had happened and what was even going on.”

Asked what he did once he got full signal and saw all the talk Bell’s slip-up had produced, Briscoe said, “My first thought was, ‘Man, I need to call Rick Hendrick about that ride that opened up

“I thought what Larson said was pretty, pretty good. I don’t know. I laughed about it.”

 

On the serious side, Briscoe said moving to a new organization will present new challenges, but he also finds the end of SHR disappointing.

“Wherever I go it is going to be just different, you know, learning a new group of guys and how they do things and respond, but it is really bittersweet,” he said. “I can’t express enough how tight knit the No. 14 group is.

“I mean, we were at the shop Tuesday and just talking about how it’s going to be so weird for all this us not to work together. This group will never work as a whole.

“It’s kind of sad knowing that just how good we feel like we all are as a group. It’s hard to find.”

 
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR Cup NHMS: Hocevar leads brief practice; Sunday start time changed

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"

Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"

NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"
NASCAR Cup NHMS: Bell wins on rain tires in weekend sweep

NASCAR Cup NHMS: Bell wins on rain tires in weekend sweep

NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup NHMS: Bell wins on rain tires in weekend sweep
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"

Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe on Loudon runner-up: "The rain saved us for sure"
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou beats Herta after Corkscrew pass

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou beats Herta after Corkscrew pass

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou beats Herta after Corkscrew pass
NASCAR Cup NHMS: Bell wins on rain tires in weekend sweep

NASCAR Cup NHMS: Bell wins on rain tires in weekend sweep

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup NHMS: Bell wins on rain tires in weekend sweep
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins wild, rain-halted six-hour race

IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins wild, rain-halted six-hour race

IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins wild, rain-halted six-hour race

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA