Summary Results
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace gains new but familiar crew chief for 2020

By:
Jan 7, 2020, 2:47 AM

Bubba Wallace is getting a new crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series this season but it’s one with whom he has plenty of experience.

Richard Petty Motorsports announced Monday that Jerry Baxter will join the organization as crew chief of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Bubba Wallace.

The pair worked for two seasons together during Wallace’s stint in the Truck Series. With Baxter, Wallace finished third in the series standings in 2014. Together, the won five races and amassed 14 top-five and 25 top-10 finishes.

“During our time together, he trusted what I did as a crew chief, and trusted himself more and more, and we got better and better as we went,” Baxter said of his previous relationship with Wallace. “This is an incredible opportunity, and change is good. 

“Having the confidence of Bubba and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports means a lot to me. I am excited about working with Bubba again, and the foundation Richard Petty Motorsports has in place with their group of guys.”

Since 2012, Baxter – a member of the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame – has served as a crew chief in the Truck Series, most recently spending the 2019 season with driver Brett Moffitt at GMS Racing.

“The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season is a crucial year for Richard Petty Motorsports," Wallace said. “As a team, we have made a ton of progress from my debut in 2018, and we are looking to continue that progress with Jerry calling the shots.

“He has been a great mentor, and even better friend, since we were able to work together in 2013 and 2014. I am excited to see him get this opportunity in the NASCAR Cup Series, and use our past success to take this team to new levels.”

Wallace finished the 2019 Cup season 28th in the series standings with one top-five finish. He spent the season working with crew chief Derek Stamets.

With 34 years of experience as a crew chief in NASCAR, Baxter has been atop the pit box in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series, winning races in two different series with nine different drivers. 

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Darrell Wallace Jr.
Author Jim Utter

