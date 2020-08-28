NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR not ignoring 'evil acts' by racing

shares
comments
Bubba Wallace: NASCAR not ignoring 'evil acts' by racing
By:

Bubba Wallace defended NASCAR's decision to race this weekend as numerous NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS and NHL teams called off games following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro and a Nascar official
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro, Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro, Corey LaJoie, GO FAS Racing Ford
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Corey LaJoie, Go FAS Racing, Ford Mustang Trump 2020, Timmy Hill, Motorsports Business Management, Toyota Camry RoofClaim.com
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk to their car after then command at the Daytona 500
Corey LaJoie, Go FAS Racing, Ford Mustang Trump 2020
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing, George Russell, Williams Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid, taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 helmet detail
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, the other drivers stand kneel in support of the End Racism campaign

Blake, a 29-year-old black man, was shot seven times in the back by police officers and paralyzed from the waist down, sparking protests and civil unrest. The incident received nationwide attention and the FBI has since launched a civil rights probe.

Following the lead of the Milwaukee Bucks, several sports teams from various leagues are protesting the shooting by refusing to play Wednesday and Thursday. However, NASCAR will go ahead with its regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. 

NASCAR loudly voiced their support of the Black Lives Matter movement and their stand against racial injustice earlier this year following the killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis PD. The sanctioning body also moved to ban the Confederate Flag from all venues. 

Wallace, the only African-American driver at the top level of the sport, was the leading voice on those issues and continued that role Thursday evening with a series of tweets explaining the decision to race this Saturday.

 
 

Wallace also took aim at the hypocrisy of those who want to keep political issues out of the sport, yet embraced the presence of President Donald Trump at the Daytona 500 and the sponsorship of the No. 32 GoFAS Racing entry by a pro-Trump Super PAC.

 

Six-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has been outspoken on the same issues and also intends to race this weekend in the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

He praised the players for standing up and using their voices to push for change, but said: "I don't know how us not doing the race -- it will still go on, it's a thing. But I'll still try and speak to Formula 1 to see what else we can do, to continue to raise awareness, continue to help push."

You can read his complete statement and the reaction from other F1 drivers below:

Read Also:

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race

Previous article

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

Belgian GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Belgian GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Ricciardo

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2020 F1 Belgian Grand Prix practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Belgian Grand Prix practice results

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

The no-ego director behind McLaren’s new verve Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The no-ego director behind McLaren’s new verve

F1 to use outer Bahrain 'oval' layout for second grand prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to use outer Bahrain 'oval' layout for second grand prix

Latest news

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR not ignoring 'evil acts' by racing
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR not ignoring 'evil acts' by racing

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27
NAS NASCAR Cup / Press release

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27

NASCAR "happy with the speed" of Next Gen car
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

NASCAR "happy with the speed" of Next Gen car

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Ricciardo

23m
2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

2020 F1 Belgian Grand Prix practice results

12m
4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Latest news

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR not ignoring 'evil acts' by racing
NAS

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR not ignoring 'evil acts' by racing

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race
NSTR

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27
NAS

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27

NASCAR "happy with the speed" of Next Gen car
NAS

NASCAR "happy with the speed" of Next Gen car

Kevin Harvick: "Narrow minded" to focus on rivalry with Hamlin
NAS

Kevin Harvick: "Narrow minded" to focus on rivalry with Hamlin

Latest videos

Saturday date with ‘Miles the Monster’ sees Hamlin deliver at Dover 01:55
NASCAR Cup

Saturday date with ‘Miles the Monster’ sees Hamlin deliver at Dover

Johnson on recent slump: ‘Time is running out’ to win 01:14
NASCAR Cup

Johnson on recent slump: ‘Time is running out’ to win

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.