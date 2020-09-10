NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
2 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
8 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
14 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
21 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
28 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
37 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
44 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
49 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
56 days
Previous
Bubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty Motorsports

Bubba Wallace confirmed reports that he would leave Richard Petty Motorsports Thursday, releasing a statement on social media.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Victory Junction Chevrolet Camaro
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Cash App Chevrolet Camaro
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction and Richard Petty
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Wallace, 26, is competing in his third full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series and has raced only for RPM.

2020 has been his strongest year yet with one top five and five top-tens, but speculation has been swirling about his future prospects for some time. His best result came in the 2018 Daytona 500 where he finished second.

Wallace is the only African-American driver competing at the top level of NASCAR and has been a leading voice for the sport with the Black Lives Matter movement. 

He has recently signed several prominent sponsorship deals including Beats by Dre, Columbia Sportswear, DoorDash and Cash App.

Wallace explained his decision to leave Petty with the following statement:

"This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it's time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43. Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career. I've grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We've got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note."

Where Wallace may be heading for the 2021 season remains unclear.

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Bubba Wallace
Author Nick DeGroot

