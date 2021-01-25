Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace named winner of 2020 NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

shares
comments
By:

Bubba Wallace has been named the overall winner of the 2020 National Motorsports Press Association’s Pocono Spirit Award.

Wallace, 27, was one of four quarterly winners of the award and named the overall winner for his advocacy in helping to make NASCAR a more diverse and inclusive sport.

The only African-American driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series was an outspoken proponent of the banning of the Confederate flag from NASCAR events, a stance the sanctioning body adopted as an official policy in June of last year.

“It’s an honor to win the NMPA Pocono Spirit Award this year,” said Wallace, who has moved to the 23XI Racing Toyota co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin for 2021. “In a year of ups and downs, what we were able to accomplish off the race track as a sport is something that is special and a proud moment for me.”

For the June 10 Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Wallace unveiled a “Black Lives Matter” paint scheme on his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet.

On the hood of the car were the words “Compassion, Love, Understanding” – words which were emblematic of Wallace’s constructive activism in promoting inclusion within the NASCAR.

“I didn’t set out to become an advocate this year, but as things were happening around our country, I found myself in a position to use my voice and push for change,” Wallace said.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished, but we still have work today. Thanks to the NMPA and all of their members for this honor.”

The NMPA Pocono Spirit Award, sponsored by Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and presented annually since 1992, was created to recognize character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motorsports. The membership of the NMPA votes for quarterly recipients as well as an overall winner each year.

The other 2020 quarterly winners were: Wood Brothers Racing, for supplying electronic tablets to seniors on lockdown in retirement facilities; driver Josh Williams, for his program of hospital tours benefiting critically ill children; and Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex, for establishing the Sherry Strong Innovative Medicine Oncology Clinic in Charlotte, N.C.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Bubba Wallace
Author Jim Utter

