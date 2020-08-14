NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor

shares
comments
Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 2:42 PM

Richard Petty Motorsports announced Friday it had secured a multi-year sponsorship deal with DoorDash that will make driver Bubba Wallace the company’s first NASCAR ambassador.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Fans hold a sign in support of Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro United States Air Force

DoorDash, founded in 2013, is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses with delivery services in more than 4,000 cities across the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The business is one of many that have taken on added significance during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting stay-at-home orders in several states.

Darrell Wallace Jr. livery, Richard Petty Motorsports

Darrell Wallace Jr. livery, Richard Petty Motorsports

Photo by: Richard Petty Motorsports

“From a business perspective, the addition of DoorDash expands our resources, enabling us to build the best team and in turn grow our organization at a pace that will enhance our ability to win races," Brian Moffitt, CEO of RPM, said.

“DoorDash empowers businesses to grow, and this partnership is a direct result of that philosophy.”

The agreement includes primary sponsorship of Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet in seven races this season, with the first being Sunday’s inaugural event on the Daytona Road Course.

DoorDash’s iconic red and white colors will also adorn the No. 43 at Dover, Del., Richmond, Va., Las Vegas, Texas, Martinsville, Va., and Phoenix.

“The DoorDash symbol is synonymous with speed and technology and that's what Richard Petty Motorsports intends to deliver with our No. 43 DoorDash Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE,” Wallace said in a statement.

Bringing in new sponsors

DoorDash plans to offer exclusive deals with race fans, while designing local initiatives that accelerate shared efforts to empower communities in need across the United States.

“This partnership enables us to engage with the racing community through one of the most exciting and forward-thinking athletes in the sport,” Tony Xu, DoorDash chief executive officer and co-founder, said.

“We’re proud to support an ambassador like Bubba with on-track excellence and off-track commitments and values that are so well aligned with ours.”

Earlier this week, Wallace also added a personal endorsement deal with Columbia Sportswear that will also include sponsorship on his No. 43 Chevrolet.

Wallace, the only full-time African-American driver in the Cup Series, has been among the most vocal leading NASCAR’s response to racial injustice protests across the country

Bubba Wallace remains "ready to tackle anything"

Previous article

Bubba Wallace remains "ready to tackle anything"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Bubba Wallace
Teams Richard Petty Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
21m

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

Barcelona F3: Sargeant scores third pole in a row
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Qualifying report
2h

Barcelona F3: Sargeant scores third pole in a row

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
14m

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
26m

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2

New Supercars Gen3 details emerge
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

New Supercars Gen3 details emerge

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

Latest news

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
14m

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor

Bubba Wallace remains "ready to tackle anything"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Bubba Wallace remains "ready to tackle anything"

Christopher Bell briefly found his NASCAR future "very scary"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Christopher Bell briefly found his NASCAR future "very scary"

Elliott's approach to Daytona road course: "Learn and learn fast"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Elliott's approach to Daytona road course: "Learn and learn fast"

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

21m
2
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor

14m
3
Formula 1

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

54m
4
Supercars

Coulthard expecting 'NASCAR feel' from Supercars schedule

5
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor
NAS

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor

Bubba Wallace remains "ready to tackle anything"
NAS

Bubba Wallace remains "ready to tackle anything"

Christopher Bell briefly found his NASCAR future "very scary"
NAS

Christopher Bell briefly found his NASCAR future "very scary"

Elliott's approach to Daytona road course: "Learn and learn fast"
NAS

Elliott's approach to Daytona road course: "Learn and learn fast"

Spire confirms purchase of Leavine Family Racing assets
NAS

Spire confirms purchase of Leavine Family Racing assets

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.