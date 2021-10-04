Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II Race report

Bubba Wallace wins rain-shortened Talladega Cup race

By:

When the rain came, Bubba Wallace was leading the way and earned his first NASCAR Cup Series victory.

After a stoppage and a futile attempt to dry the track, NASCAR called it after 117 of 188 laps.

Bubba Wallace was declared the race winner, earning his first victory at the Cup level and making history in the process. The Alabama native is the first African-American racer to win at NASCAR’s premier level since Wendell Scott in 1963.

"Part of me was just sitting there waiting during the delay saying 'it's not over with.' If we go back racing, fine, we'll just put ourselves in position," Wallace said. "There were so many cool fans behind our pit box just cheering for us while it rained, so that amped up the intensity a little bit. Man, I'm just so proud of everyone at 23XI Racing - a new team coming with a win late in the season. It reminds me a little bit of 2013, waiting so long to get that first Truck win.

"I know a lot of history was made today I believe, which is really cool. But it's about my guys, it's about our team. It's about what we've done. I appreciate Michael Jordan, appreciate Denny (Hamlin) for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. It's pretty fitting for it to come here at Talladega."

Asked what it meant to be just the second African-American driver to win a Cup Series race, Wallace said: "I never think about those things. When you say it like that, it brings a lot of emotion; a lot of joy to my family, fans and friends. It's pretty damn cool. Just proud to be a winner in the Cup series."

It's the first victory for 23XI Racing, and Crew Chief Bootie Barker as well. Barker took up the CC position for the No. 23 team less than one month ago and has never won in nearly 500 races atop the box.

 

It also marks an incredible weekend for the sport with a first-time winner in each of the three national divisions at Talladega. Tate Fogleman won the Truck Series event, followed by Brandon Brown in the Xfinity Series.

Brad Keselowski finished second, Joey Logano third, Kurt Busch fourth, Christopher Bell fifth.

Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, and Anthony Alfredo rounded out the top-ten.

Stage 1

Hamlin, who is safely in the next round after his Las Vegas win, drifted to the back of the pack as the field went three-by-three in the early laps.

Larson was able to take the lead with help from Wallace and Truex before a train of Fords prevailed on the inside line.

The field slowed for a competition caution on Lap 25 with Custer leading the way.

Harvick won the race off pit road as Elliott narrowly avoided Ware in a close-call exiting the pits. 

The race went back green on Lap 30. Kurt Busch pushed Truex out ahead of Harvick, before taking the lead himself. The lead would be swapped back-and-forth with Keselowski and Hamlin taking charge late in the stage.

McDowell fell off the lead lap after losing the draft due to an unscheduled stop for fender damage. He got the free pass at the end of the stage.

The field finally calmed down and went single-file with 15 laps to go in the stage, but that did not last long. Preece would take the lead from Keselowski just three laps prior to a stage-ending crash.

Justin Allgaier lost control after a bad bump from Byron, spinning up into Larson and also collecting Briscoe. Buescher would spin in the chaos as well, but the rest of the field avoided the wreck.

Stage 1 would end under caution with Buescher taking the third stage win of his career. He was followed by Logano, Keselowski, Harvick, Blaney, Reddick, Elliott, Chastain, Kurt Busch and Bowman.

Stage 2

Once again, Harvick won the race off pit road but was forced to pit a second time due to a tire issue.

After extensive repairs, Larson returned to the race but expressed concern about the right front tire. He believed the tire would let go if he tried to run at full speed, and that is exactly what happened. A few laps after the restart, the caution flag flew again for debris from Larson’s car as he blew the right front tire.

The entire field pitted for fuel during the yellow. However, it then started to rain and the race was red-flagged for almost 20 minutes. 

The field again came down pit road for a splash of fuel before the restart. Haley and LaJoie led the way as the race went back green on Lap 76.

Just as the race passed halfway and became official, Bowman spun off the nose of Stenhouse while battling for the race lead. 

Bowman slammed the outside wall and collected several drivers. Kyle Busch, Chastain, Reddick, Truex and Preece were among those involved. McLeod, Bilicki, Ware and Davison also got a piece of it as they tried to slow down for the accident.

Once the race went back green, the intensity picked up as rain again threatened the track.

Bubba Wallace moved into the race and had to defend against Team Penske as both Keselowski and Logano.

Suddenly, Preece got turned into the outside wall. He collected both Byron and DiBenedetto, and the caution flag was displayed.

And then it rained. The race was red-flagged once more, this time with Wallace leading the way.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 117 2:20'03.767     5
2 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 117 2:20'04.025 0.258 0.258 13
3 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 117 2:20'04.239 0.472 0.214 9
4 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 117 2:20'04.857 1.090 0.618 9
5 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 117 2:20'05.104 1.337 0.247 12
6 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 117 2:20'05.554 1.787 0.450 7
7 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 117 2:20'05.571 1.804 0.017 6
8 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 117 2:20'06.339 2.572 0.768 16
9 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 117 2:20'06.340 2.573 0.001  
10 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 117 2:20'06.341 2.574 0.001 1
11 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 117 2:20'06.675 2.908 0.334  
12 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 117 2:20'07.216 3.449 0.541 2
13 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 117 2:20'07.217 3.450 0.001 7
14 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 117 2:20'07.218 3.451 0.001  
15 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 117 2:20'07.345 3.578 0.127  
16 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 117 2:20'07.663 3.896 0.318 10
17 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 117 2:20'07.664 3.897 0.001  
18 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 117 2:20'07.665 3.898 0.001  
19 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 117 2:20'08.741 4.974 1.076  
20 16 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 117 2:20'10.439 6.672 1.698 4
21 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 117 2:20'10.884 7.117 0.445  
22 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 117 2:20'11.180 7.413 0.296  
23 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 117 2:20'11.188 7.421 0.008  
24 96 United States Landon Cassill Toyota 117 2:20'12.289 8.522 1.101  
25 53 United States Joey Gase Chevrolet 117 2:20'12.389 8.622 0.100  
26 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 117 2:20'12.740 8.973 0.351  
27 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 117 2:20'12.858 9.091 0.118 4
28 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 117 2:20'13.813 10.046 0.955 4
29 15 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 117 2:20'14.876 11.109 1.063  
30 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 117 2:20'15.205 11.438 0.329  
31 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 117 2:20'15.726 11.959 0.521  
32 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 116 2:20'00.027 1 Lap 1 Lap  
33 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 116 2:20'11.154 1 Lap 11.127  
34 66 Australia James Davison Toyota 116 2:20'11.725 1 Lap 0.571  
35 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 115 2:16'59.843 2 Laps 1 Lap 2
36 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 115 2:16'59.897 2 Laps 0.054  
37 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 113 2:20'10.168 4 Laps 2 Laps 3
38 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 97 1:54'32.014 20 Laps 16 Laps 1
39 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 97 1:54'32.545 20 Laps 0.531 2
40 77 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 55 51'20.415 62 Laps 42 Laps  
Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020

