Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kyle Busch loses clutch, stretches fuel to claim Pocono win
NASCAR Cup / Pocono II News

Bubba Wallace: Pocono top-five "shows what we can do"

By:

Bubba Wallace made the fuel-mileage work and scored his best finish of the season Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Wallace and 23XI Racing entered the weekend with a season-best result of 11th. But in the first leg of the Pocono doubleheader, Wallace ran a quiet race and finished 14th.

On Sunday, he improved on that with yet another solid showing. In the closing laps, he was among a group of drivers trying to stretch the fuel and make it to the checkered flag without an additional stop.

Kyle Busch won the race on that strategy with Kyle Larson second. Wallace ended up fifth in his best result since August, 2020 at Daytona International Speedway. For 23XI Racing, it was both their first top-ten and top-five since entering the Cup Series this year.

“It’s big. A lot of confidence for myself which is huge," said Wallace post-race. It came down to fuel strategy there, but I appreciate Wheels (Mike Wheeler, crew chief), J.R. (Houston engineer), Freddie (Kraft, spotter), telling me what to do – 80% there, 60% here, the whole time. It got so annoying, but it worked out. That’s what it takes. It takes a team effort to pull off this. Great day for us.

"Really good weekend for us. We knew that we had the speed. Bossman was here – MJ (Michael Jordan) was here. We had the whole staff out, so it was a good day. Good weekend.”

Read Also:

Wallace now sits 51 points outside the playoff field. The goal for 23XI over the summer months is to reach one of those 16 coveted spots in the postseason.

"We wanted playoffs when we started the season so we got a lot of work to do. We know we're in a hole, but it's finishes like this that we have to capitalize on," he said, adding that he and the team just need to 'execute' better when they have fast cars like they did this weekend.

"Today shows what we can do. We’ve got to keep up the momentum.”

shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Busch loses clutch, stretches fuel to claim Pocono win

Previous article

Kyle Busch loses clutch, stretches fuel to claim Pocono win
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen beats Hamilton

6 h
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

3
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development

6 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

4 h
5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news
Bubba Wallace: Pocono top-five "shows what we can do"
Video Inside
NAS

Bubba Wallace: Pocono top-five "shows what we can do"

30m
Kyle Busch loses clutch, stretches fuel to claim Pocono win
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Busch loses clutch, stretches fuel to claim Pocono win

2 h
Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win
Misc

Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win

6 h
Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win

Jun 26, 2021
Bowman wins Pocono in dramatic finish as Larson blows tire
Video Inside
NAS

Bowman wins Pocono in dramatic finish as Larson blows tire

Jun 26, 2021
Latest videos
‘That’s tough’: Hamlin talks pitting coming to final lap 01:18
NASCAR Cup
18m

‘That’s tough’: Hamlin talks pitting coming to final lap

Bubba Wallace on top five: ‘Today shows what we can do’ 01:06
NASCAR Cup
56m

Bubba Wallace on top five: ‘Today shows what we can do’

Kyle Busch reacts to winning on fumes at Pocono Raceway 01:47
NASCAR Cup
1 h

Kyle Busch reacts to winning on fumes at Pocono Raceway

Final Laps: Kyle Busch runs Byron and Hamlin out of gas, wins Pocono 03:20
NASCAR Cup
2 h

Final Laps: Kyle Busch runs Byron and Hamlin out of gas, wins Pocono

Shocker on final lap: Bowman takes advantage of Larson’s misfortune 01:14
NASCAR Cup
Jun 26, 2021

Shocker on final lap: Bowman takes advantage of Larson’s misfortune

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports

Almirola enjoys 'solid day' after difficult 2021 season Nashville
NASCAR Cup

Almirola enjoys 'solid day' after difficult 2021 season

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Trending Today

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen beats Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen beats Hamilton

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Wolff: F1 title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Kyle Busch loses clutch, stretches fuel to claim Pocono win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch loses clutch, stretches fuel to claim Pocono win

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Pacific Raceways July 4th preview
Vintage Vintage

Pacific Raceways July 4th preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Latest news

Bubba Wallace: Pocono top-five "shows what we can do"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace: Pocono top-five "shows what we can do"

Kyle Busch loses clutch, stretches fuel to claim Pocono win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch loses clutch, stretches fuel to claim Pocono win

Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win
General General

Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win

Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.