Busch brothers fastest in spin-filled Kansas Cup practice

Kurt Busch ended up with the fastest average speed overall, leading the way in Group B with an average speed of 175.564 mph).

Kyle Busch ended up second overall after topping the Group A practice with a lap at 175.415 mph.

Tyler Reddick ended up third (175.068 mph), Ross Chastain was fourth and Christopher Bell rounded out the top-five.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Bell had the fastest average lap speed (173.630 mph). Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Teams struggled in the practice trying to get the most speed out of their cars on a hot day but preparing for a race on Sunday which will feature much cooler temperatures.

Group B

Kurt Busch – like his brother in Group A – was among the first to take to the track in the second session and posted the fastest average lap speed (175.564 mph).

Chastain ended up second (175.040 mph) and Bell was third (175.023 mph). Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five.

Less than five minutes into the second session, Ricky Stenhouse spun in Turn 3 and hit the wall, which did some significant damage to his No. 47 Chevrolet.

With under five minutes remaining in the session, Joey Logano spun in Turn 3 after his left-rear tire went down and skated up the track and into the wall. Logano’s No. 22 Ford took a lot of rear-end damage.

“I drove off into the corner and I could feel (the tire) shaking and I knew it was bad,” Logano said. “We’ll have to come from the rear (of the field) but we’ll be alright. We’ll fight through it. I think we were pretty decent with lap times before that.”

Group A

Kyle Busch was among the first to take to the track in Group A and posted the fastest average lap of the session (175.415 mph).

Richard Childress Racing teammates Reddick (175.068 mph) and Austin Dillon (174.983 mph) ended up second and third, respectively. Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-five.

Just four minutes into the session, Buescher spun in Turn 1 and hit the wall, doing some significant damage to the left side of his No. 17 Ford.

After about 15 minutes, Cody Ware spun in Turn 2 but did not appear to hit the wall and was able to drive back to pit road.

Just before the end of the session, Ryan Blaney had a left-rear tire go down and spun off Turn 4. A minute later, Hamlin slowed on the frontstretch with flat left-rear as well.