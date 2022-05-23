Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Stenhouse, Buescher, Suarez and Jones make All-Star Race field Next / Ryan Blaney wins contentious NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas
NASCAR Cup / Texas News

Busch, Chastain exit NASCAR All-Star Race in dramatic crash

The second stage of NASCAR's All-Star Race was red-flagged after a massive accident on the frontstretch.

Busch, Chastain exit NASCAR All-Star Race in dramatic crash
Listen to this article

Kyle Busch dominated the 2022 All-Star Race from pole position until he cut down a right-rear tire and slowed in front of the field.

As he tried to get off the racing surface, a fast-approaching Ross Chastain ran over the back of the No. 18 Toyota and went airborne for a brief moment. Chastain, now out of control, crashed into Chase Elliott as his car careened into the outside wall.

All drivers were checked and released from the infield care center.

 

"Just got a flat tire out of Turn 4, right rear is flat," explained Busch. "Unfortunate for our guys, everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing. We had a really fast race car, a great race car. Led all the laps up to that point, obviously. Disappointing to not be able to finish it out and go race for the million bucks."

The No. 1 spotter Brandon McReynolds, who was focused on Chastain's battle for position with Ryan Blaney, did not call out the slowing car in time.

"Felt like the driver of the 1 car chose the wrong lane to go," said Chastain. "Our car was tight all night and we were just managing the tightness. Saw Kyle (Busch) have an issue like a tire down and I guessed left when I should have guessed right. Big hits. Big hit into Kyle. Didn't think the wall would hurt as bad as it did when I did hit (it).

Elliot was also eliminated from the race and was frustrated in his failure to avoid the crash.

"I saw the No. 18 (Kyle Busch) had a problem; and then I saw the No. 1 (Ross Chastain) hit him really hard," said Elliott. "I just didn’t give him enough room. I knew he was going to go straight; I just didn’t realize he was going to go that far right that quick. I just kind of misjudged it. It was really avoidable on my end. I just kind of messed up and didn’t get the gap shot quick enough.

"Hate it. I thought our No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevy was surprisingly pretty good for me and Texas (Motor Speedway), so I was pretty excited about it; looking forward to getting going and seeing what we had here towards the end. I thought we were sitting in a really good spot with strategy and things like that. We’ll try again next week.”

shares
comments
Stenhouse, Buescher, Suarez and Jones make All-Star Race field
Previous article

Stenhouse, Buescher, Suarez and Jones make All-Star Race field
Next article

Ryan Blaney wins contentious NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas

Ryan Blaney wins contentious NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas
Load comments

Latest news

Denny Hamlin: "You got to play by the (expletive) rules"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin: "You got to play by the (expletive) rules"

Ryan Blaney wins contentious NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney wins contentious NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas

Busch, Chastain exit NASCAR All-Star Race in dramatic crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Busch, Chastain exit NASCAR All-Star Race in dramatic crash

Stenhouse, Buescher, Suarez and Jones make All-Star Race field
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Stenhouse, Buescher, Suarez and Jones make All-Star Race field

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.