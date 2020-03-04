Busch Clash moving to the Daytona road course for 2021

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Busch Clash moving to the Daytona road course for 2021

shares
comments
Busch Clash moving to the Daytona road course for 2021
By:
Mar 4, 2020, 6:51 PM

NASCAR is making a big change to the annual exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway.

Start action
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Pure Farmland, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's, Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang MoneyLion, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Light #PIT4BUSCH, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards / Peak
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty University, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Light #PIT4BUSCH, Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1, Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro AdventHealth,
Race winner Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sports Clips
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally and #1
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sports Clips
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske Ford Fusion

The 43rd running of the Busch Clash will be held on the Daytona road course for the first time in 2021. The event will take place under the lights on Tuesday, February 9.

NASCAR will utilize the same layout as the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the most iconic endurance race in America. The current Gen-6 cars will be used for the race, not the new Next Gen design.

“The famed road course at Daytona has a long and storied history with sports cars and motorcycles, and now we can write a new chapter on it with stock cars,” NASCAR Vice President of Racing Development Ben Kennedy said. “Fans coming to the track will get to see six consecutive days of exciting NASCAR action, with no two days being the same.”

NASCAR Hall of Famer and current FOX Sports broadcaster Jeff Gordon, a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 and a 2017 Rolex 24 overall winner, gave his thoughts on the change: “Having driven on the road course at Daytona in the Rolex 24, I know how difficult the circuit can be,” said Gordon. “It will present a real challenge to the drivers and teams, and I’m looking forward to calling what I believe will be a lot of action from the booth.” 

 

The season-opening at ARCA has also been moved a week later than usual as part of a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series on Saturday, February 13.

“NASCAR fans have asked for more road-course competition and the industry is listening,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “With the talent level the Busch Clash brings to the table, the race will now clearly have its own look and feel during DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth in 2021 and beyond. “The new placement on the Speedweeks schedule also adds to the anticipation. That switch will make for a fuller Speedweeks calendar. Fans also will have the opportunity to engage in a festive infield atmosphere, similar to the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, with many prime viewing opportunities.” 

