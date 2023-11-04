Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Phoenix II
Practice report

Busch tops Cup practice before incident; Blaney leads title contenders

Kyle Busch was fastest in the final NASCAR Cup practice session of the 2023 season but appeared to pay a price for it.

Jim Utter
Updated
Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro

Busch posted the fastest average speed of 130.813 mph early in the 50-minute session Friday at Phoenix Raceway but ran eventually ran into an issue.

Just over 32 minutes into the session, A.J. Allmendinger drifted up the track and into Busch in Turn 4 and the two made contact. Allmendinger spun around which brought out a caution.

 

The damage did not appear extensive to either car. The session resumed several minutes later.

With less than five minutes remaining, Championship 4 driver Kyle Larson appeared to come close to tagging the Turn 1 wall but escaped any damage to his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Bubba Wallace ended second-quick (130.676 mph) and title contender Ryan Blaney was third (130.425 mph).

Fellow title contender Christopher Bell was fourth and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 were Joey Logano, Championship 4 driver William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski.

Larson was the slowest of the Championship 4 drivers, ending up 11th fastest.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Bell had the fastest average lap speed (129.600 mph). He was followed by Blaney, Byron, Kevin Harvick and Busch in that category.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United StatesK. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 61

27.520

   130.814
2 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 69

+0.029

27.549

 0.029 130.676
3 United StatesR. BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 63

+0.082

27.602

 0.053 130.425
4 United StatesC. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 50

+0.092

27.612

 0.010 130.378
5 United StatesR. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 67

+0.092

27.612

 0.000 130.378
6 United StatesJ. LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 61

+0.157

27.677

 0.065 130.072
7 United StatesW. BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 59

+0.170

27.690

 0.013 130.011
8 United StatesT. REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 50

+0.170

27.690

 0.000 130.011
9
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 39

+0.181

27.701

 0.011 129.959
10 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 62

+0.205

27.725

 0.024 129.847
11 United StatesK. LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 50

+0.205

27.725

 0.000 129.847
12 United StatesK. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 60

+0.208

27.728

 0.003 129.833
13 United StatesM. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 51

+0.225

27.745

 0.017 129.753
14 United StatesH. BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 55

+0.227

27.747

 0.002 129.744
15 United StatesA. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 35

+0.230

27.750

 0.003 129.730
16 United StatesM. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 51

+0.237

27.757

 0.007 129.697
17 United StatesE. JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 37

+0.241

27.761

 0.004 129.678
18 United StatesD. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 35

+0.241

27.761

 0.000 129.678
19 United StatesC. BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 58

+0.265

27.785

 0.024 129.566
20 United StatesJ. HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 28

+0.270

27.790

 0.005 129.543
21 United StatesC. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 49

+0.271

27.791

 0.001 129.538
22 United StatesA. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 62

+0.278

27.798

 0.007 129.506
23 United StatesR. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 38

+0.303

27.823

 0.025 129.389
24 MexicoD. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 35

+0.304

27.824

 0.001 129.385
25 United StatesC. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 68

+0.325

27.845

 0.021 129.287
26 United StatesA. CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 46

+0.341

27.861

 0.016 129.213
27
C. HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
 42 Chevrolet 60

+0.343

27.863

 0.002 129.204
28 United StatesA. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 59

+0.344

27.864

 0.001 129.199
29 United StatesR. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 46

+0.348

27.868

 0.004 129.180
30 United StatesC. LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 43

+0.349

27.869

 0.001 129.176
31 United StatesA. DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 43

+0.426

27.946

 0.077 128.820
32 United StatesT. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 35

+0.475

27.995

 0.049 128.594
33 United StatesT. DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 44

+0.578

28.098

 0.103 128.123
34 United StatesJ. YELEYRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 40

+0.594

28.114

 0.016 128.050
35 United StatesB. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 21

+0.703

28.223

 0.109 127.556
36 United StatesR. NEWMANRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 31

+0.804

28.324

 0.101 127.101
