Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NASCAR on LA Clash: "Incredible day for the sport"
NASCAR Cup / Los Angeles Clash News

Busch thought he was 'perfect' chasing Logano for Clash win

Kyle Busch had done everything right – he thought – to give himself a shot at catching Joey Logano for the Clash win but it was not enough.

Busch thought he was 'perfect' chasing Logano for Clash win
Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Busch and Logano had combined to lead 99 of the 150 laps in Sunday’s Busch Light Clash and as the race drew to its conclusion, Logano led the way but Busch had closed to his rear bumper in the final 10 laps.

The crowd on hand could sense a move for the lead was coming from Busch – and potentially some contact – but with just over one lap to go, Busch got loose exiting Turn 2 as his tires wore out and he lost considerable ground to Logano.

Busch still ended up second, but he was hoping to cap a strong weekend with a win in the unique non-points season opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“I was being perfect doing everything I needed to do – keep the tires underneath me,” he said. “When I got close, I was like, ‘Okay I’ve got to try more and pounce at an opportunity’ and just overheated the tires and smoked them in three laps and that was it.

“Disappointing, obviously, come out here and win the pole, and lead laps, run up front. The finish goes green and it’s not chaotic and we can’t win, so it sucks.”

Read Also:

Busch was fifth-fastest in Saturday morning’s practice session but ended up the fastest qualifier in Saturday’s qualifying session, which gave him the pole in one of four heat races run on Sunday.

By winning his heat race, Busch earned the pole for the 150-lap main event.

“Felt like coming in here off of the truck we were okay. Made good speed right away,” he said. “Even in our (Joe Gibbs Racing) house, had a struggle – (Martin Truex Jr.) was way off.

“Definitely some little, little things on the set-up sheet can certainly make for a big difference on the track.”

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR on LA Clash: "Incredible day for the sport"
Previous article

NASCAR on LA Clash: "Incredible day for the sport"
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR on LA Clash: "Incredible day for the sport" Los Angeles Clash
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR on LA Clash: "Incredible day for the sport"

Joey Logano tops Kyle Busch for Clash win at LA Coliseum Los Angeles Clash
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano tops Kyle Busch for Clash win at LA Coliseum

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Busch thought he was 'perfect' chasing Logano for Clash win
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Busch thought he was 'perfect' chasing Logano for Clash win

NASCAR on LA Clash: "Incredible day for the sport"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR on LA Clash: "Incredible day for the sport"

Joey Logano tops Kyle Busch for Clash win at LA Coliseum
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano tops Kyle Busch for Clash win at LA Coliseum

NASCAR's L.A. Clash at the Coliseum results: Logano wins
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's L.A. Clash at the Coliseum results: Logano wins

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.