Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision
Jenson Button showed decent speed throughout the weekend on the streets of Chicago, but certainly didn't get the result he had hoped for.
After posting the third-fastest lap in practice, the 2009 Formula 1 World Champion qualified eighth on the grid. It was 16 places higher than his previous start at COTA, and second among Ford drivers in the field.
The race, which began in tricky conditions, saw Button hold strong inside the top-ten. He even scored a stage point, running tenth at the end of Stage 1.
However, he lost valuable track position while trying to pit for slicks as a dry line formed around the course. While making the sharp turn into the pit lane, Chris Buescher was looking to the inside of him and the two drivers made contact.
Button spun and was facing backwards on the track, with reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano narrowly avoiding him as he made his own way into the pit lane.
“I was enjoying it until I got turned around on the way into the pits," said Button after the event. "It was a real shame.
"I think we pitted at the right time. We went from wets to dries. It was a tricky choice. I couldn’t see out of the wind screen it was so dirty, but I think it was the right choice. When we got turned around, we lost 15 places plus, so that made it very difficult, but it was fun out there.
"I had some good fights. I got overtaken by some, but I overtook a lot more, so it was enjoyable. There’s definitely a bit of work for us all to do to challenge the Toyotas especially.”
Button ultimately finished 21st in the 37-car field, three places lower than his debut at COTA.
Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing, Mobil 1 Ford Mustang
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images
He has one more start planned this year, coming at the Indianapolis Road Course next month. He admits there's a little apprehension when looking ahead to that event.
“I feel that this one was more positive because it’s like a shorter track. I think it’s gonna be tricky in Indianapolis. I’m a little bit worried, but I’ll look forward to it and do the best that I can.”
Related video
NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race
Cole Custer to make NASCAR Cup return with Rick Ware Racing
Latest news
Drivers unhappy Miyata escaped yellow flag penalty at Sugo
Drivers unhappy Miyata escaped yellow flag penalty at Sugo Drivers unhappy Miyata escaped yellow flag penalty at Sugo
Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up
Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up
Marks: Chicago win showed Project91 is an "elite effort"
Marks: Chicago win showed Project91 is an "elite effort" Marks: Chicago win showed Project91 is an "elite effort"
Zhou: Outdeveloping F1 midfield rivals "difficult" for Alfa Romeo
Zhou: Outdeveloping F1 midfield rivals "difficult" for Alfa Romeo Zhou: Outdeveloping F1 midfield rivals "difficult" for Alfa Romeo
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.