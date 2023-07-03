Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision

After posting the third-fastest lap in practice, the 2009 Formula 1 World Champion qualified eighth on the grid. It was 16 places higher than his previous start at COTA, and second among Ford drivers in the field.

The race, which began in tricky conditions, saw Button hold strong inside the top-ten. He even scored a stage point, running tenth at the end of Stage 1.

However, he lost valuable track position while trying to pit for slicks as a dry line formed around the course. While making the sharp turn into the pit lane, Chris Buescher was looking to the inside of him and the two drivers made contact.

Button spun and was facing backwards on the track, with reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano narrowly avoiding him as he made his own way into the pit lane.

“I was enjoying it until I got turned around on the way into the pits," said Button after the event. "It was a real shame.

"I think we pitted at the right time. We went from wets to dries. It was a tricky choice. I couldn’t see out of the wind screen it was so dirty, but I think it was the right choice. When we got turned around, we lost 15 places plus, so that made it very difficult, but it was fun out there.

"I had some good fights. I got overtaken by some, but I overtook a lot more, so it was enjoyable. There’s definitely a bit of work for us all to do to challenge the Toyotas especially.”

Button ultimately finished 21st in the 37-car field, three places lower than his debut at COTA.

Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing, Mobil 1 Ford Mustang Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

He has one more start planned this year, coming at the Indianapolis Road Course next month. He admits there's a little apprehension when looking ahead to that event.

“I feel that this one was more positive because it’s like a shorter track. I think it’s gonna be tricky in Indianapolis. I’m a little bit worried, but I’ll look forward to it and do the best that I can.”