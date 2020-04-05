Byron: "Tough" to sim race with drivers of varied skill sets

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Byron: "Tough" to sim race with drivers of varied skill sets

shares
comments
Byron: "Tough" to sim race with drivers of varied skill sets
By:
Apr 5, 2020, 9:58 PM

William Byron is a longtime sim racer but said the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series races present tough challenges because of the vastly different skill sets of his competitors.

Sunday’s 150-lap race from virtual Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway was marred by a dozen cautions and several retaliatory on-track incidents, one of which forced the disqualification of drivers Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez.

As they did in a race for drivers from other NASCAR series on Saturday night, race officials ultimately decided to move to single-file restarts to help reduce the number of cautions.

Still, Byron was able to lead 114 of the 150 laps on his way to his first win in the eNASCAR competition.

 

The racing at virtual Bristol appeared vastly more aggressive than the previous two weeks, which featured races at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Asked to what he attributed the hot tempers, Byron said, “I think the easy excuse is to say, ‘Oh, it’s a game’ and all that, but at the end of the day, everyone is racing, and seeing how much time some guys have put in, I know that it means something to them.

“You’ve got to race. It’s race craft, and I feel like race craft is the same no matter what you’re racing; whether it’s on a computer or at the dirt track or at an asphalt race, it’s the same.

“Obviously some of the guys further back were obviously causing some wrecks and stuff. So you just have to get through that and try to keep yourself clean through the race.”

Read Also:

Improving his race craft

Byron’s background story of utilizing iRacing to launch his real professional racing career is well documented. In nearly 1,500 starts in Oval iRacing competition, Byron has 308 wins and 269 poles.

Typically in iRacing competition, drivers earn ratings that go from 1,000 to 9,000 (Byron's iRating being above 6000), with the higher the rating, the more proficient the driver. So when he typically competes on his own, Byron runs with other drivers at a similar skill level and normally competes in the top split races.

The Pro Invitational Series set up by NASCAR during the coronavirus pandemic allows any of the Cup Series drivers to enter so long as they have the necessary equipment to do so, which produces a wide-range of skill throughout the field.

“I usually race with guys that are around that range or better, and so you’ll have less cautions or you’ll have more quality of race craft, and I feel like when we put our race together, it’s a wide variety of experience levels, so I think that’s just tough to kind of manage,” Byron said.

“I try to use iRacing because it improves my race craft, and I feel like we’ve been doing a good job of promoting it the right way. We just have to make sure that everyone understands that there are races that you can do on there, and I try to do those races and not just run laps of practice by myself.

“The races that you can practice on kind of help improve my race craft, and that’s why I use it to try to help me on the real car.”

Related video

Next article
William Byron wins chaotic Bristol Pro Invitational event

Previous article

William Byron wins chaotic Bristol Pro Invitational event
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , Esports
Drivers William Byron
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Martinsville

Martinsville

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super GT

Cerumo/Inging adds cars in Super GT, Super Formula

2
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

3
NASCAR Cup

Caterpillar to Sponsor No. 22 Car in 1999

4
Esports

Norris gets more nervous in sim racing than driving an F1 car

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Byron: "Tough" to sim race with drivers of varied skill sets
NAS

Byron: "Tough" to sim race with drivers of varied skill sets

William Byron wins chaotic Bristol Pro Invitational event
NAS

William Byron wins chaotic Bristol Pro Invitational event

NASCAR delays launch of Next Gen car to 2022
NAS

NASCAR delays launch of Next Gen car to 2022

Buttafuoco/Castro take wins in final preseason Pro League race
eSpt

Buttafuoco/Castro take wins in final preseason Pro League race

Bubba Wallace says social distancing may remain in NASCAR
NAS

Bubba Wallace says social distancing may remain in NASCAR

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.